Bus travelling from Cape Town to Mthatha overturns, killing 30 people





Investigations are underway after a bus overturned on the N2 between East London and Butterworth, killing 30 people

It’s the worst accident in the Eastern Cape in the past five years

A bus crash on the N2 between East London and Butterworth in the Eastern Cape has taken the lives of 30 people.

Six passengers are in hospital, one of them in serious condition.

The driver, among those who died, lost control of the long-distance passenger bus before it plunged into a steep embankment.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation is leading an investigation into the roadworthiness of the bus.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Unathi Binqose, Provincial Transport spokesperson.

The investigation is well underway… The process is running parallel to the identification process of the deceased… Relatives… have come to identify their loved ones… Unathi Binqose, spokesperson - Provincial Transport

The death toll has now risen to 30 from the 28 reported last night… 22 females, five males, as well as three minors… Unathi Binqose, spokesperson - Provincial Transport