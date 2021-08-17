Bus travelling from Cape Town to Mthatha overturns, killing 30 people
-
Investigations are underway after a bus overturned on the N2 between East London and Butterworth, killing 30 people
-
It’s the worst accident in the Eastern Cape in the past five years
A bus crash on the N2 between East London and Butterworth in the Eastern Cape has taken the lives of 30 people.
Six passengers are in hospital, one of them in serious condition.
The driver, among those who died, lost control of the long-distance passenger bus before it plunged into a steep embankment.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation is leading an investigation into the roadworthiness of the bus.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Unathi Binqose, Provincial Transport spokesperson (scroll up to listen).
The investigation is well underway… The process is running parallel to the identification process of the deceased… Relatives… have come to identify their loved ones…Unathi Binqose, spokesperson - Provincial Transport
The death toll has now risen to 30 from the 28 reported last night… 22 females, five males, as well as three minors…Unathi Binqose, spokesperson - Provincial Transport
This becomes by far one of the worst accidents in the Eastern Cape… Certainly in the past five years…Unathi Binqose, spokesperson - Provincial Transport
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_106141570_child-s-shoe-on-the-street-after-dangerous-traffic-incident.html?vti=moh0zfsrchrfh1jgwq-1-1
More from Local
Load shedding possible 6 -9 pm 'but we might be able to scrape through' - Eskom
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.Read More
Plant poachers target SA's endangered succulents as international demand grows
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SAPS detective Captain Karel du Toit about the increasing theft of SA's endangered plants.Read More
The legal question: Can a compulsory vaccination be enforced?
John Maytham speaks to renowned attorney Michael Evans about the likelihood of mandatory vaccinations.Read More
Nobody has died in South Africa from Covid-19 vaccination – health regulator
Mandy Wiener interviews Aisha Abdool Karim, a journalist at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.Read More
Covid-19 vaccinations now open to everyone over 18
The government has announced it is opening up Covid-19 vaccinations to everyone who wants one.Read More
GBV victims face ongoing barriers to services, says Lisa Vetten
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to gender activist and researcher Lisa Vetten about domestic violence during the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
Some looters need 'diversion' not jail - National Institute for Crime Prevention
Lester Kiewit interviews Betzi Pierce, National Operational Manager at the National Institute for Crime Prevention (Nicro).Read More
Survivors lament condition of bus that crashed and killed 30 people
Refilwe Moloto interviews Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose.Read More
[OPINION] Understanding the pathology of anti-vaxxers and vaccine resistant?
Chris Vick talks to Refilwe Moloto about the rise in those who believe in conspiracy theories and reject proven science.Read More