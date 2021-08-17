'Americans wasted trillions on Afghan military – they just faded'
-
Joe Biden defended his decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, which led to a stunning takeover of the country by the Taliban
-
America wasted lives and money on the doomed nation-building excise, says Professor John Stremlau
US President Joe Biden says he stands by his decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, sparking a spectacular takeover of the country by the Taliban.
Biden admitted being blindsided by the speed of the Taliban advance but said “US troops could not defend a nation whose leaders gave up and fled”, referring to President Ashraf Ghani whose whereabouts are unknown.
"We gave them every chance to determine their own future,” said Biden.
“We could not provide them with the will to fight for that future.
"American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves."
Mandy Wiener interviewed Professor John Stremlau of International Relations at Wits University (scroll up to listen).
Americans pay taxes for a trillion dollars wasted in Afghanistan… The Afghans were not prepared to do it themselves, so the US should get out of the business of nation-building. They never should’ve got in it to begin with…Professor John Stremlau, International Relations - Wits University
… The mission morphed into nation-building, and trying to make a democracy out of a country that is divided on ethnic lines, on religious lines…Professor John Stremlau, International Relations - Wits University
I’m totally opposed to the Taliban, but is that for the Americans to sort out, or for the Afghan people to sort out?Professor John Stremlau, International Relations - Wits University
The amount of money spent on that military to give them airplanes… to give them salaries, and they just faded! They didn’t have any tenacity at all…Professor John Stremlau, International Relations - Wits University
