Visit your doctor for early detection of illnesses, even during Covid pandemic

While Covid-19 has dominated our attention for the past 18 months, other illnesses remain a cause for concern.
Experts suggest that people's fear of contracting Covid-19 may increase the chances of developing other serious illnesses such as cancer, heart disease, and diabetes, says Mandy.
The fear of contracting Covid has meant that many people have avoided their healthcare visits and follow-up with their treating doctors, especially during the lockdown.Siphokazi Parirenyatwa, Disability Claims Manager - Momentum Corporate
This has resulted in people not receiving the care they may need.
There has been a delay in the early detection of diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and heart disease and this can lead to more severe presentations when they do go see their treating practitioners.Siphokazi Parirenyatwa, Disability Claims Manager - Momentum Corporate
She says there has been a lull in claims for other illnesses since the start of Covid-19.
Our claims increase by about 10% each year since 2016, but in 2020 they have actually declined by 15%. So we think that the changes in health behaviour, are delaying the detection of these diseases and therefore the submission of claims.Siphokazi Parirenyatwa, Disability Claims Manager - Momentum Corporate
At some point, this is going to become evident she intimates.
It really looks like we are in the calm before the storm.Siphokazi Parirenyatwa, Disability Claims Manager - Momentum Corporate
Over 60% of Momentum's critical illness claims are for cancer she says.
A big part of that increase in cancer claims is driven by women.Siphokazi Parirenyatwa, Disability Claims Manager - Momentum Corporate
27% of female cancer disability claimants are under the age of 40.
The stats are quite scary.Siphokazi Parirenyatwa, Disability Claims Manager - Momentum Corporate
She says this should be of concern for companies as these women are a significant and important portion of businesses.
Employers are faced with additional expenses like having to hire temporary staff, and employees are left to deal with the rising costs that are associated with conditions like cancer, including non-medical costs and lifestyle expenses as well.Siphokazi Parirenyatwa, Disability Claims Manager - Momentum Corporate
What does this mean for companies?
Companies need to have the right mix of benefits in place to help employees and their families as well so that they avoid financial disaster should any of these events occur.Siphokazi Parirenyatwa, Disability Claims Manager - Momentum Corporate
The old saying, prevention is better than cure?
Yes, choose a benefit provider that encourages preventative health she advises.
Parirenyatwa says to choose a provider that helps employees return to productive employment as soon as possible
Choose an employee benefit provider that addresses employees' real needs and their lived experiences and that is where Momentum Corporate really tries to be proactive.Siphokazi Parirenyatwa, Disability Claims Manager - Momentum Corporate
She says Momentum's rewards programme, telehealth service Hello Doctor is free of charge and there to encourage preventative health.
Our Wellness Care Centre integrates employees back into the workplace after they have been off work - with rehabilitation and reskilling.Siphokazi Parirenyatwa, Disability Claims Manager - Momentum Corporate
Momentum Corporate offers a cancer-only critical illness benefit during these difficult times, she notes, to tackle the greatest driver of critical illnesses.
