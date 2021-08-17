We mistrust the government, so we’re vaccine hesitant – Dr Bridget Farham





Mistrust in a poorly communicating government is causing vaccine hesitancy

Many vaccine-hesitant people are persuadable

Limpopo is an example to the rest of South Africa

The dwindling demand for Covid-19 vaccinations is not due to the objections of anti-vaxxers, says Dr Bridget Farham, Editor of the South African Medical Journal (SAMJ).

Rather, the lack of engagement by an out-of-touch and mistrusted government is to blame, she says.

“There will be more waves of this virus,” says Farham.

“Without massively increasing the number of people vaccinated, there will be more hospitalisations and deaths.

“We need information, widely disseminated, in as many forms as possible, right now.”

The government is not communicating. That’s the failure… Everything has been done behind the closed doors of the NCCC… just vague statements that the vaccines are safe… Dr Bridget Farham, Editor - South African Medical Journal

I’m convinced that there are a lot of people that are still persuadable… Soft vaccine hesitancy, I come across that all the time… You do what Limpopo did. You enlist respected members of the community… You talk to people… Dr Bridget Farham, Editor - South African Medical Journal