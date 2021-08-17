Best places to see the gorgeous spectacle of Cape Spring flowers this year





It's that time of year again - the Cape West Coast up to Namaqualand is a carpet of gorgeous indiginous blooms

Here are some of the best spots to visit

The West Coast National Park flower season takes place during August and September every year. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN

The annual flower display which stretches the Cape West Coast up to Namaqualand and further inland is a spectacle that has become world-famous.

Colourful indigenous blooms are carpeting the landscape, drawing visitors from across the country and this year's flower season promises to be one of the best ever after the recent bumper rainfall in the area.

There are many wonderful spots on Cape Town’s doorstep to visit in addition to the more well-known, and often crowded flower tourism hotspots like the Posberg Nature Reserve and the Namaqua National Park.

The Postberg section of the West Coast National Park will open to the public on 1 August and will close again on 30 September according to SANParks.

Nomonde Ndlangisa, CEO of Bergrivier Tourism describes the best places to visit.

The flowers have already started especially in the southern area. There are carpets, and carpets of flowers up the R399 on the way to Piketburg. Nomonde Ndlangisa, CEO - Bergrivier Tourism

Porterville is known for Proteas, she says.

We have loads of Proteas on the Porterville mountains. Nomonde Ndlangisa, CEO - Bergrivier Tourism

She says the beaches of the Velddrif area are also carpeted with flowers already. Drive up to Dwarskersbos and end up in Elandsbay

It is also a very beautiful beach area with flowers but if you want to drive inland and end up in Piketberg. Driving from Cape Town on the N7 is also an option. Namaqua has lots of flowers on the Berg River side. Nomonde Ndlangisa, CEO - Bergrivier Tourism

She says get to know the different seasons and the impact on the flowers.

For example in the Langebaan area and the West Coast National Park, the flowers bloom in September but in Velddrif the frequent winds mean the flowers die earlier.

Throughout September places like Langebaan and the West Coast National Park still have beautiful flowers. Nomonde Ndlangisa, CEO - Bergrivier Tourism

For those that like adventure she recommends the Dasklip Pass is situated on an off-road near Porterville.