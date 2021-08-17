Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa
A year ago South Africans Louis de Kock and Eugene Roodt packed their bags in Seattle and London, leaving promising international jobs to start an agritech company back home.
Since then Nile.ag has traded more than 10 million kilograms of fresh produce between farmers and buyers in every corner of Southern Africa, says de Kock.
He notes that digitizing the fresh value chain results in lowering the cost of perishable food and reducing food waste.
Bruce Whitfield asks de Kock about the genesis of Nile.ag.
I was working for Amazon Go in Seattle... it was a very interesting job that I had... but we saw a big opportunity in South Africa and the continent at large...Louis de Kock, Co-founder - Nile.ag
As an economy evolves and societies urbanise they become very reliant on food systems, and we saw a gap.Louis de Kock, Co-founder - Nile.ag
We started developing the concept while we were still in Seattle and London...Louis de Kock, Co-founder - Nile.ag
The basic premise is to remove as many intermediaries in the market cycle as possible, de Kock says.
They believe this will lead to a reduction in the cost of food, and a better allocation of food in general.
We want to connect farmers as directly as possible to commercial buyers of fresh produce, preferably those who end up selling on to the end consumers.Louis de Kock, Co-founder - Nile.ag
Whether you're in South Africa or our neighbouring countries you'd be able to see the price, the availability, the lead times for the products to get to you, and you'd be able to trade through this platform in a very transparent manner.Louis de Kock, Co-founder - Nile.ag
We're trying to create trust between buyers and sellers... It's very similar to the concept behind Alibaba.Louis de Kock, Co-founder - Nile.ag
De Kock says they're very optimistic about the future of South Africa and the continent as a whole.
Listen to the interview with the Nile.ag co-founder below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/serg_v/serg_v1212/serg_v121200001/16659234-fresh-fruits-and-vegetables.jpg
More from Business
Load shedding possible 6 -9 pm 'but we might be able to scrape through' - Eskom
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.Read More
Stay-at-home moms battle prejudice when resuming careers, study finds
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB) MBA alumnus Lunga Tukani about the USB 2021 Women’s Report.Read More
'Standard Bank offers self-service retrieval of PINs, putting clients at risk'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
Joburg muncipality SA's most corrupt, Cape Town no 5 - Corruption Watch report
Bruce Whitfield talks to researcher Melusi Ncala about the new Corruption Watch report on graft in local government.Read More
How Naspers-Prosus share swap helped to 'break' the JSE
The Money Show talks to Michael Treherne (Portfolio Manager, Vestact Asset Management) about the morning's trading outage.Read More
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad
The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money ShowRead More
Apple's plans to fight child porn by scanning your phone
It will only affect US users and it is not all photos, but it has got some asking if it is justifiedRead More
Govt wants you to pay 12% of your earnings into a state-managed pension fund
Who decides where the money goes? Bruce Whitfiled talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the new government plan.Read More
'Mango business rescue plan proposes job cuts'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
More from Local
Load shedding possible 6 -9 pm 'but we might be able to scrape through' - Eskom
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.Read More
Plant poachers target SA's endangered succulents as international demand grows
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SAPS detective Captain Karel du Toit about the increasing theft of SA's endangered plants.Read More
The legal question: Can a compulsory vaccination be enforced?
John Maytham speaks to renowned attorney Michael Evans about the likelihood of mandatory vaccinations.Read More
Nobody has died in South Africa from Covid-19 vaccination – health regulator
Mandy Wiener interviews Aisha Abdool Karim, a journalist at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.Read More
Covid-19 vaccinations now open to everyone over 18
The government has announced it is opening up Covid-19 vaccinations to everyone who wants one.Read More
GBV victims face ongoing barriers to services, says Lisa Vetten
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to gender activist and researcher Lisa Vetten about domestic violence during the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
Some looters need 'diversion' not jail - National Institute for Crime Prevention
Lester Kiewit interviews Betzi Pierce, National Operational Manager at the National Institute for Crime Prevention (Nicro).Read More
Survivors lament condition of bus that crashed and killed 30 people
Refilwe Moloto interviews Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose.Read More
[OPINION] Understanding the pathology of anti-vaxxers and vaccine resistant?
Chris Vick talks to Refilwe Moloto about the rise in those who believe in conspiracy theories and reject proven science.Read More
More from Africa
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins Zambia's presidential election
ISS Researcher Ringisai Chikohomero talks to Mandy Wiener about the peaceful transition of power in Zambia.Read More
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa
'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results.Read More
Cape Town International voted Best Airport in Africa but drops in global ranking
Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Mark Maclean, acting general manager of Cape Town International Airport.Read More
Mozambique Rwandan victory over insurgents only beginning of battle - Analyst
Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent security analyst, Jasmine Opperman about reports over the weekend.Read More
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now...
Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher.Read More
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report.Read More
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs
Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market.Read More
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game
The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact.Read More
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains
The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent.Read More