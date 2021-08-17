Transnet wants R100bn private investment in SA ports - how would it work?
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has announced that Transnet wants to secure R100 billion in infrastructure investment for the country's ports over at least the next five years.
Initially, Transnet is looking for local and international companies to invest in terminal operations at Durban port and the port of Ngqura in the Eastern Cape.
A master plan has already been developed for Durban port Gordhan said.
Bruce Whitfield gets input from Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association.
It's a huge amount of money, so the first question would be who would be prepared to do it, says Kelly.
... given that it seems that whenever money goes into government coffers it disappears. It doesn't go anywhere near what sort of development it was aimed at.Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association
Kelly also questions what rules of operation or engagement will be in place.
If I'm going to put billions of rands into a port I'm going to need to have control over a couple of simple things like making sure that the containers actually move in and out of that port at a productive and an efficient rate!Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association
If this does in fact herald a new era for public-private partnerships there has to be some sort of guarantee for investors he says, and a different approach.
What's the R100 billion going to do? Is it going to bring in new machinery? Is it going to bring in bigger ports?Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association
It isn't just the port where the problem lies.... Is it going to change the mindset... Are those ports going to be able to compete with the Amsterdams and Singapores of the world?Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association
You're going to need to have a rail infrastructure or a road infrastructure - whichever one you want to choose - that is going to operate efficiently 24 hours a day. I would presume they're talking about rail and that's far from any sort of efficiency at the moment.Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association
Kelly balances his misgivings with an acknowledgment that are there some instances where public-private partnerships have worked in South Africa, for example some of the toll road concessions.
