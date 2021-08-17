Adjusted regulations allow for residents to visit the graves of loved ones again
- A temporary ban had been in place prohibiting visits to grave sites
- Visits are allowed again under strict regulations
- A maximum of five people may now spend time at a grave site at any given time
The City’s cemeteries will reopen for visitation from Sunday 15 August 2021.— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) August 13, 2021
Graveside visits are limited to five persons. Visitors must comply with Covid-19 protocols.
Memorial unveilings are not allowed, but memorial work can be conducted, with the necessary permits.#CTInfo pic.twitter.com/lV9eI2GzMU
The City of Cape Town has adjusted its cemetery regulations to allow residents to visit the graves of their loved ones.
Cemetery visits were put on hold due to national restrictions as a result of a spike in covid-19 cases.
Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health Zahid Badroodien says there are still restrictions to manage people visiting graves.
A maximum of five visitors are allowed per grave, burials are limited to 30 minutes with a maximum of 50 people allowed to attend.
Thankfully as a result of the reprieve we're seeing in covid numbers, we have now been able to open up our cemeteries for visits which have long been waited for by many residents.Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
Source : Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
More from Local
Load shedding possible 6 -9 pm 'but we might be able to scrape through' - Eskom
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.Read More
Plant poachers target SA's endangered succulents as international demand grows
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SAPS detective Captain Karel du Toit about the increasing theft of SA's endangered plants.Read More
The legal question: Can a compulsory vaccination be enforced?
John Maytham speaks to renowned attorney Michael Evans about the likelihood of mandatory vaccinations.Read More
Nobody has died in South Africa from Covid-19 vaccination – health regulator
Mandy Wiener interviews Aisha Abdool Karim, a journalist at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.Read More
Covid-19 vaccinations now open to everyone over 18
The government has announced it is opening up Covid-19 vaccinations to everyone who wants one.Read More
GBV victims face ongoing barriers to services, says Lisa Vetten
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to gender activist and researcher Lisa Vetten about domestic violence during the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
Some looters need 'diversion' not jail - National Institute for Crime Prevention
Lester Kiewit interviews Betzi Pierce, National Operational Manager at the National Institute for Crime Prevention (Nicro).Read More
Survivors lament condition of bus that crashed and killed 30 people
Refilwe Moloto interviews Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose.Read More
[OPINION] Understanding the pathology of anti-vaxxers and vaccine resistant?
Chris Vick talks to Refilwe Moloto about the rise in those who believe in conspiracy theories and reject proven science.Read More