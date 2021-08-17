Adjusted regulations allow for residents to visit the graves of loved ones again





A temporary ban had been in place prohibiting visits to grave sites

Visits are allowed again under strict regulations

A maximum of five people may now spend time at a grave site at any given time

The City’s cemeteries will reopen for visitation from Sunday 15 August 2021.



Graveside visits are limited to five persons. Visitors must comply with Covid-19 protocols.



Memorial unveilings are not allowed, but memorial work can be conducted, with the necessary permits.#CTInfo pic.twitter.com/lV9eI2GzMU — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) August 13, 2021

The City of Cape Town has adjusted its cemetery regulations to allow residents to visit the graves of their loved ones.

Cemetery visits were put on hold due to national restrictions as a result of a spike in covid-19 cases.

Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health Zahid Badroodien says there are still restrictions to manage people visiting graves.

A maximum of five visitors are allowed per grave, burials are limited to 30 minutes with a maximum of 50 people allowed to attend.

Thankfully as a result of the reprieve we're seeing in covid numbers, we have now been able to open up our cemeteries for visits which have long been waited for by many residents. Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.