23 226 teenage pregnancies recorded in Gauteng in a year
There were 23 226 teenage pregnancies in Gauteng between April 2020 and March 2021, revealed Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi in a reply to a question posed by the Democratic Alliance in the provincial legislature.
Mokgethi said 934 babies were delivered by girls between the ages of 10 and 14.
Almost 3000 teenaged girls chose to terminate their pregnancies.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka (scroll up to listen).
These figures… are very shocking… Children as young as 10 years old are falling pregnant…Thando Kubheka, reporter - Eyewitness News
… girls under the age of consent should be taught they have rights…Thando Kubheka, reporter - Eyewitness News
The rate of prosecution, especially in sexual offence matters, really needs to be addressed… It’s not a provincial crisis, it’s a national crisis…Thando Kubheka, reporter - Eyewitness News
