Critical to encourage more people to get the jab ahead of SA's 4th wave - B4SA
The reports of people going to get their jab in virtually empty Covid-19 vaccination sites is simply terrifying, comments Bruce Whitfield.
He discusses vaccine hesitancy and the business community's plans to drive the vaccination campaign with Martin Kingston, chairperson of the Business for South Africa (B4SA) Steering Committee.
RELATED: 10% off purchases at Game – if you’re vaccinated
Kingston published an appeal on the B4SA website for the business community to use every resource at their disposal "to ensure we keep the conversation about vaccines alive, and the momentum of our vaccine rollout going".
He says a comprehensive strategy to up the demand for vaccination is being drawn up in cooperation with government and social partners from labour and civil society.
We've decided to create a task team... to put in place a full project plan which will be shown to government in the course of this week, and to make sure we focus both on communication as well as mobilisation of local communities.Martin Kingston, Chair - Business for South Africa SteerCo
We saw last week in the presentation made by Limpopo how successful they have been by mobilising local communities.Martin Kingston, Chair - Business for South Africa SteerCo
[We must] ensure that everyone can access the site, make sure that there are incentives in place to vaccinate, improve access to information and remove ambiguity...Martin Kingston, Chair - Business for South Africa SteerCo
99.5% of the people who are now dying the UK and the US are dying because they have not been vaccinated...Martin Kingston, Chair - Business for South Africa SteerCo
A fourth wave of Covid in South Africa is no longer a possibility but a probability says Kingston.
They expect it to hit in November.
"We need to vaccinate as many of the population as possible ahead of that to get ahead of the fact that variants are bound to emerge... with booster vaccinations required probably into 2022 and beyond."
Listen to the discussion in the audio below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_164036622_fight-against-covid19-coronavirus-vaccine-research-in-laboratory-professional-scientists-holds-syrin.html?downloaded=1
More from Business
Load shedding possible 6 -9 pm 'but we might be able to scrape through' - Eskom
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.Read More
Stay-at-home moms battle prejudice when resuming careers, study finds
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB) MBA alumnus Lunga Tukani about the USB 2021 Women’s Report.Read More
'Standard Bank offers self-service retrieval of PINs, putting clients at risk'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
Joburg muncipality SA's most corrupt, Cape Town no 5 - Corruption Watch report
Bruce Whitfield talks to researcher Melusi Ncala about the new Corruption Watch report on graft in local government.Read More
How Naspers-Prosus share swap helped to 'break' the JSE
The Money Show talks to Michael Treherne (Portfolio Manager, Vestact Asset Management) about the morning's trading outage.Read More
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad
The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money ShowRead More
Apple's plans to fight child porn by scanning your phone
It will only affect US users and it is not all photos, but it has got some asking if it is justifiedRead More
Govt wants you to pay 12% of your earnings into a state-managed pension fund
Who decides where the money goes? Bruce Whitfiled talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the new government plan.Read More
'Mango business rescue plan proposes job cuts'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
More from Local
Load shedding possible 6 -9 pm 'but we might be able to scrape through' - Eskom
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.Read More
Plant poachers target SA's endangered succulents as international demand grows
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SAPS detective Captain Karel du Toit about the increasing theft of SA's endangered plants.Read More
The legal question: Can a compulsory vaccination be enforced?
John Maytham speaks to renowned attorney Michael Evans about the likelihood of mandatory vaccinations.Read More
Nobody has died in South Africa from Covid-19 vaccination – health regulator
Mandy Wiener interviews Aisha Abdool Karim, a journalist at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.Read More
Covid-19 vaccinations now open to everyone over 18
The government has announced it is opening up Covid-19 vaccinations to everyone who wants one.Read More
GBV victims face ongoing barriers to services, says Lisa Vetten
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to gender activist and researcher Lisa Vetten about domestic violence during the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
Some looters need 'diversion' not jail - National Institute for Crime Prevention
Lester Kiewit interviews Betzi Pierce, National Operational Manager at the National Institute for Crime Prevention (Nicro).Read More
Survivors lament condition of bus that crashed and killed 30 people
Refilwe Moloto interviews Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose.Read More
[OPINION] Understanding the pathology of anti-vaxxers and vaccine resistant?
Chris Vick talks to Refilwe Moloto about the rise in those who believe in conspiracy theories and reject proven science.Read More
More from Politics
'The ConCourt doesn't have the power to postpone elections' - Freedom Under Law
John Maytham speaks to Nicole Fritz, CEO of Freedom Under Law about the possible postponement of the Local Government elections.Read More
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula elected as new Speaker of National Assembly
Former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was elected with 199 supporting votes.Read More
MPs begin casting their votes for new National Assembly Speaker
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze and political analyst Sanusha Naidu about the election of a new National Assembly Speaker.Read More
[EXPLAINER] Understanding the face of the Taliban and Afghanistan history
Dr Greg Mills the Brenthurst Foundation director analyses the situation in Afghanistan and the role of the Taliban.Read More
[OPINION] Understanding the pathology of anti-vaxxers and vaccine resistant?
Chris Vick talks to Refilwe Moloto about the rise in those who believe in conspiracy theories and reject proven science.Read More
Joburg muncipality SA's most corrupt, Cape Town no 5 - Corruption Watch report
Bruce Whitfield talks to researcher Melusi Ncala about the new Corruption Watch report on graft in local government.Read More
Govt wants you to pay 12% of your earnings into a state-managed pension fund
Who decides where the money goes? Bruce Whitfiled talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the new government plan.Read More
Pop-up mobile vaccination sites at Gauteng taxi ranks 'met with great response'
Mandy Wiener speaks to Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo about this nimble initiative and finds out how it's working.Read More
[POLITICAL ANALYSIS] Understanding current political power plays within ANC
Refilwe Moloto speaks to political analyst and researcher, Ongama Mtimka.Read More