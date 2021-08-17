ANC to announce Bushy Maape as North West Premier





Bushy Maape will replace Job Mokgoro as North West Premier, the ANC said on Tuesday.

The party’s interim provincial committee (IPC) has yet to formally inform Mokgoro of his fate.

A small group of people gathered outside the ANC’s offices in Mahikeng, burning tyres in objection to Mokgoro’s removal.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.

The decision hasn’t been made public… They cannot find Mokgoro… He must submit a resignation letter… Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

There are demonstrations happening… it’s a handful of people… but the IPC is determined to go ahead, and make the announcement… Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

The vision they had for the North West didn’t come to fruition under Mokgoro… Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News