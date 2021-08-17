Ndlovu Youth Choir release new song to help uplift the nation





The Ndlovu Youth Choir's latest track is titled, Liberate Love

The choir plans on embarking on a national tour as soon as lockdown regulations are eased

A screengrab of the Ndlovu Youth Choir performing in the grand finale of 'America's Got Talent' on 17 September 2019.

Since its inception in 2009, the Ndlovu Youth Choir has become one of the world's most loved choirs.

Their unique musical arrangements, powerhouse vocals, combined with mesmerising choreography and infectious energy have inspired millions across the globe.

In 2019 they had Americans, and the world glued to their TV screens with their performances on the talent show, America's Got Talent.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir is back, spreading more joy with their new single ‘Liberate Love’, which is an uplifting, up tempo single that calls on us all to be kind and to take a moment to care for every living thing.

Well-known for their covers and re-interpretation of songs, the talented singers have been writing their own songs and ‘Liberate Love’ is one of those original compositions.

There is so much more that unites us, than divides us, and that's what 'Liberate Love' does. Ralf Schmitt - Artistic Director of the Ndlovu Youth Choir

We're excited about a whole host of international opportunities next year. In fact, there's so many on the table we're not quite sure how to handle them all. Ralf Schmitt - Artistic Director of the Ndlovu Youth Choir

Europe has already opened up, as has the States, so we're obviously looking to get there and perform. As soon as South Africa is open, doing a national tour and spreading the love across the country. Ralf Schmitt - Artistic Director of the Ndlovu Youth Choir

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview