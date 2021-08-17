Ndlovu Youth Choir release new song to help uplift the nation
- The Ndlovu Youth Choir's latest track is titled, Liberate Love
- The choir plans on embarking on a national tour as soon as lockdown regulations are eased
Since its inception in 2009, the Ndlovu Youth Choir has become one of the world's most loved choirs.
Their unique musical arrangements, powerhouse vocals, combined with mesmerising choreography and infectious energy have inspired millions across the globe.
In 2019 they had Americans, and the world glued to their TV screens with their performances on the talent show, America's Got Talent.
The Ndlovu Youth Choir is back, spreading more joy with their new single ‘Liberate Love’, which is an uplifting, up tempo single that calls on us all to be kind and to take a moment to care for every living thing.
Well-known for their covers and re-interpretation of songs, the talented singers have been writing their own songs and ‘Liberate Love’ is one of those original compositions.
There is so much more that unites us, than divides us, and that's what 'Liberate Love' does.Ralf Schmitt - Artistic Director of the Ndlovu Youth Choir
We're excited about a whole host of international opportunities next year. In fact, there's so many on the table we're not quite sure how to handle them all.Ralf Schmitt - Artistic Director of the Ndlovu Youth Choir
Europe has already opened up, as has the States, so we're obviously looking to get there and perform. As soon as South Africa is open, doing a national tour and spreading the love across the country.Ralf Schmitt - Artistic Director of the Ndlovu Youth Choir
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7jYdtRTlvgQ
More from Entertainment
'Last Known Co-ordinates' - The story of Chris Bertish's solo Atlantic crossing
Pippa Hudson speaks to Chris Bertish about the film 'Last Know Co-ordinates' which documents his solo Atlantic crossing.Read More
SA-born Liesl Tommy on directing Respect: 'Music is the root of my storytelling'
Sara-Jayne King chats to Liesl Tommy about her directorial feature film debut the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect.Read More
3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of markets, hikes, and great music in and around the Mother City this weekend.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 13 August 2021
Listen to John's three book picks for the week.Read More
A Satanist and the Devilsdorp producer discuss the Showmax smash hit
Lester Kiewit interviews Devilsdorp producer Nicole Engelbrecht and Riaan Swiegelaar, founder of the South African Satanic Church.Read More
Multi-platinum singing star Lira shares her favourite 80s and 9s songs on Sunday
Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.Read More
Lucifer star Lesley-Ann Brandt on motherhood, Mazikeen and Mitchells Plain
Sara-Jayne King catches up with actress Lesley-Ann Brandt, the Mitchells Plain-born star of hit US urban fantast series Lucifer.Read More
Four top local women authors survive lockdown by writing one novel, together
Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power, Gail Schimmel - SJ King finds out how four authors (and friends) write together.Read More
Fatiema Petersen leads her own life with the spiritual legacy of her parents
Sara-Jayne Kings speaks to Fatiema Petersen, daughter of the late South African theatre legend Taliep Petersen.Read More