The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
[POLITICAL ANALYSIS] Understanding current political power plays within ANC

18 August 2021 9:57 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
ANC

Refilwe Moloto speaks to political analyst and researcher, Ongama Mtimka.
  • Political analyst Ongama Mtimka outlines the delicate power plays within the ruling party
  • Mtimka breaks down the balance the Ramaphosa faction is using to expose Jacob Zuma but at the same time ensure that Zuma supporters are not completely alientated
  • He argues that with an upcoming internal party election Ramaphosa needs to engage in careful 'political management
Former President Jacob Zuma checks his phone while at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on 17 November 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Although currently in hospital, former president Jacob Zuma seems to have his back against the wall, with a corruption trial still looming, says Refilwe Moloto. The ANC appears to be expressing more empathy towards him.

How might this shift impact the power balance within the ANC, asks Refilwe?

She talks to political analyst and researcher at Nelson Mandela University, Ongama Mtimka about what is likely going on within the ruling party.

He says a sense of ubuntu and being humane is encouraged.

That is one area in all our cynicism about the former president that is very much justified.

Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

He expresses concern about having a discussion about the extent to which these medical issues may be a proxy for his strategy of avoiding accountability.

Zuma did undergo surgery on Saturday and is expected to again later this week, but until now the ANC has not been speaking out on his behalf.

He says to date the ANC, all the way up to President Cyril Ramaphosa, has been very careful and sensitive in how they are seen to be standing in opposition to Jacob Zuma.

They still tread carefully around him. Why? Because of the making of support bases within the party - the idea that Jacob Zuma was a popular individual within the party

Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

The view is that he is powerful enough within the party so that his supporters ought to be won over in the manner in which the party conducts itself. There are also some within the party who feel that that support base is beyond the party support structures necessarily but also in key constituencies like KwaZulu-Natal.

Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

He says they have had to find a balance that acts against what he represents while a the same time avoid alienating his support base.

Though the pro-Zuma protest in areas of Gauteng and KZN in July was contained, he notes that there has been historical support particularly in rural areas in the country for Zuma.

Mtimka says the recent Cabinet reshuffle shows that President Ramaphosa's faction in the upper echelons of the party has not consolidated power completely.

The President can take action that is consistent with the messaging that he has given around renewal, [but not] without paying due regard to potential responses within the party.

Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

What of the news that Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula had been named as the party's candidate for parliamentary speaker after her removal as minister of defence?

The issue around Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is political management in my view. If the allegations and reports are true, that it was Gwede Mantashe who actually advocated for her, and he has been a strong enforcer for the President, then it is part of the power games within the party

Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

This is part of the plan not to upset a crucial constituency at a time when the ANC is heading towards an internal election he notes.

Ramaphosa's power consolidation is therefore limited by the understanding of the makings of the power within the ANC, he concludes.




