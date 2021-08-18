'There was no consultation' - Sadtu slams plans to scrap October school holidays
- Teachers union Sadtu is opposing the proposal to cancel the third term school holidays
- The Department of Basic Education wants to scrap the October school holidays to make up for lost teaching time
- Sadtu spokesperson Nomusa Cembi says last-minute changes to the school calendar will exacerbate the mental strain facing teachers
The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) says it does not support the proposal to scrap the October school holiday.
Sadtu spokesperson Nomusa Cembi claims the union was not consulted by the Department of Basic Education (DBE).
The DBE wants to cancel the upcoming school holiday, from 1 October, to make up for teaching time that has been lost due to Covid-19 disruptions.
However, Cembi says the last-minute move will take a toll on teachers who have been mentally exhausted by ongoing school disruptions.
Sadtu has argued that lost teaching time can be recovered during the fourth term without cancelling the October holidays.
The union says it is waiting for feedback from the DBE and the Council of Education Ministers (CEM) on the matter.
The concern is that first of all, we got to know about this through social media. As a stakeholder in education, we always have such meetings. Whenever there are changes to the calendar, we are consulted, but this never happened.Nomusa Cembi, Media officer - Sadtu
We were not given a chance to come up with other alternatives.Nomusa Cembi, Media officer - Sadtu
We are aware that learners have missed out a lot, but we also had other suggestions... Teachers were doing everything to ensure that they cover the syllabus by the time they take a break in October.Nomusa Cembi, Media officer - Sadtu
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_68962722_school-boy-writing-close-up-pencil-in-children-hand-.html
