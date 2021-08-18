Everybody is in fear, crying. We don’t know what’s happening – Kabul resident





Kabul is starting to open up but resident Rahimi Mashwani describes a blanket of fear and uncertainty

There is no government or any semblance of a state yet

The Taliban is assuring university professors, former government employees, and women that they have nothing to fear, but few people trust them

The ultra-conservative fundamentalist Taliban is once more in control of Afghanistan, after the stunning collapse of the government, essentially as the US withdrew its military support.

There were unbelievable scenes of panic in Kabul as people clamoured to escape the country, seemingly unconvinced of the Taliban media charm offensive.

The Taliban is offering amnesty for civil servants in the old government.

It is even saying it will allow women to work in the government, within the confines of Sharia law.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Rahimi Mashwani is an engineering lecturer and a resident of Kabul.

Mashwani gave an eyewitness account of what is happening in Kabul (scroll up to listen – apologies for the poor sound quality).

We don’t have a President right now. We don’t have any ministers. We’re living in anxiety… We don’t have any Constitution… We don’t know how the Taliban will do. They are assuring people… I hope Afghanistan can have peace and prosperity… Rahimi Mashwani, resident - Kabul

They met with professors… to assure they’re not interfering… But this is just an emergency situation… We don’t know… They’re giving assurances… Rahimi Mashwani, resident - Kabul

Women are barely going outside… Government employees, they are not going outside. The Taliban announced it won’t harm them, but nobody trusts the situation… Rahimi Mashwani, resident - Kabul

The city is opening. People are buying supplies… ATM machines are running out of money; banks are closed… Rahimi Mashwani, resident - Kabul

We have more than 300 000 military officers; they all are at their houses. They are in fear… Most people who work with international NGOs… are really concerned about their lives; they are feeling fear. Some famous personalities… and government officers… They’re also in fear… Everybody is in fear… Rahimi Mashwani, resident - Kabul