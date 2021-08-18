Medical doctor breaks down risk of Covid deaths vs adverse vaccination effects
- On average in South Africa 3% of people with Covid-19 will die, says GP which translates to 30,000 people out of 1 million
- 8 or 9 people per 1 million doses of the J&J vaccination will experience serious adverse side-effects such as clots but may still not die
- About 12 people per 1 million doses of the Pfizer jab will experience serious adverse effects
A doctor called in to counter an earlier listener who says 'lots of people are dying from vaccinations.'
"Lots" is a very general term and I would like to give some specific statistics.Dr Sabiha Jhetam, General practitioner - Kenwyn
Looking at the statistics published by the South African Department of health daily of the number of Covid cases and the number of deaths, then the South African average is 3%, she notes.
This means that if 1 million people got Covid then 30,000 of those people would die.Dr Sabiha Jhetam, General practitioner - Kenwyn
If 1 million people were to take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, about 8 or 9 people out of 1 million would have a serious adverse effect - for example, a blood clot - but will not necessarily die.Dr Sabiha Jhetam, General practitioner - Kenwyn
She says with the Phizer vaccine the rate of adverse reactions is about 12 out of 1 million people.
Anything you take, whether you take a Panado or you eat too many slap chips, puts a risk to your life, so with everything you have to ask and weigh the befits to the disadvantage ratio and make an informed decision.Dr Sabiha Jhetam, General practitioner - Kenwyn
So if you want to compare 8 or 9 adverse effects from J&J and 12 from Pfizer, per million doses, as opposed to 30,000 deaths per million of people who contract Covid, then I really in a sensible way can see any rational arguments.Dr Sabiha Jhetam, General practitioner - Kenwyn
Nobody said that there may not be side effects but the proportion of side effects is much, much, much less than the benefits.Dr Sabiha Jhetam, General practitioner - Kenwyn
