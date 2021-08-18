New Zealand locks down entire country – because one man has Covid
-
One man in New Zealand has tested positive for Covid-19 – the first known case in six months
-
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced ‘the toughest level-4 lockdown’ in response
New Zealand went into lockdown on Tuesday after one man in Auckland tested positive for Covid-19.
All schools, offices, and businesses are closed – only essential services remain operational.
“Going hard and early has worked for us before," said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
The 58-year-old man is the only known active case in the country of almost five million people.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 2:53).
One bloke and Auckland will be in lockdown for a week… The whole of New Zealand is in lockdown for three days. This is the first case of Covid-19 in New Zealand in six months…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
The New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern… as she put it, ‘The toughest Level-4 rules are required!’. Does that make sense? One case? … We’re getting 28 000 to 30 000 infections per day here…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
One person coughing on a bus in New Zealand, and they get a kneejerk reaction like that. I find that extraordinary.Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
