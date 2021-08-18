DBE: Proposal to cancel October school holidays 'still on the table'
- The Basic Education Department says top education officials will meet on Wednesday evening to further discuss the proposed school calendar changes
- Teacher unions and school governing bodies are opposed to the government's plans to scrap the upcoming school holidays
- Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says officials are considering the alternative proposals that have been submitted
The Department of Basic Education (DBE) says it's considering submissions made by teachers' unions and school governing bodies (SGBs) after they raised objections about cancelling the upcoming school holidays.
The DBE has made a proposal to skip the October school break in order to make up for teaching time that has been lost due to Covid-19 disruptions.
RELATED: 'There was no consultation' - Sadtu slams plans to scrap October school holidays
The DBE's director-general Mathanzima Mweli is expected to convene a meeting with the provincial heads of department at 6pm on Wednesday.
DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says the officials will discuss possible amendments to the school calendar and the other proposals put forward by unions and SGB organisations.
The unions and the SGB associations have opposed that but the matter is still on the table.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
They've written in to the department with their suggestions so we'll see what they say in the meeting later.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
They wrote in formally to object and they made their own suggestions so we are going to discuss that and come up with a way forward which we will share with members of the public.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_33268326_empty-classroom-background.html
