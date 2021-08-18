'Manenberg cat killer's days are numbered, an arrest is imminent'





42 cats have been slaughtered in a grim killing spree that has shocked residents of Manenberg

- On Monday the Animal Welfare Society seized two dogs in connection with the killings

Ash, one of Manenberg resident Faieza Jacobs's three cats, was found dead on 25 July 2021. Picture: Supplied

An arrest in the case of the horrific Manenberg cat killings is imminent says the Animal Welfare Society.

It's been more than a month since the start of a brutal spate of cat attacks in the area, which to date has resulted in the deaths of 42 animals.

A number of theories had been put forward as to who was behind the killings, on Wednesday the Animal Welfare Society's Allan Perrins told Lester Kiewit they'd received a crucial piece of evidence.

We've got CCTV footage that shows the two dogs we believe is the 'weapon' being used by the cat killer to catch the cats. Allan Perrins, Spokesperson - Animal Welfare Society

That was always a puzzle, how was he catching them - was he poisoning them, trapping them...? Allan Perrins, Spokesperson - Animal Welfare Society

Perrins says the dogs were subsequently confiscated from a property in Hex Crescent on Monday.

All of the occupants on the property vehemently denied ownership of the dogs. Allan Perrins, Spokesperson - Animal Welfare Society

But a huge crowd that was gathered, pointed out unanimously that this particular individual was the owner of the dogs. Allan Perrins, Spokesperson - Animal Welfare Society

Perrins says there's strong evidence to link the dogs to the cat attacks.

They've got fresh and partially healed scars and scratches and bite wounds all over their faces...they are in a really bad condition. Allan Perrins, Spokesperson - Animal Welfare Society

He says charges will be laid and an arrest is imminent.

Without a doubt...we are determined to ensure justice for these 42 cats. Allan Perrins, Spokesperson - Animal Welfare Society

This week a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators reached R20 000.

