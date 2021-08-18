Bipolar doctor on mission to 'cure' South Africans of mental health shame
- Dr Samke J. Ngcobo is a medical doctor who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the age of 14
- She says she's on a mission to change the mental health narrative
- Last year she set up the Sisters for Mental Health NPO to educate people about mental wellbeing
Meet Dr Samke J. Ngcobo.
A medical doctor on a mission, a mission to change the narrative around mental health.
Dr Ncgobo knows firsthand the challenges of living with a mental health condition having been diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the age of 14.
In addition to being a medical doctor, she's also a philanthropist, entrepreneur and author, having written a book about living with bipolar, called Reflections Of A Convoluted Mind: A journey with my mental illness.
She also set up the NPO Sisters for Mental Health an initiative focusing on educating people about mental wellbeing and holistic wellness.
She joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast.
On getting diagnosed...
My behaviour was escalating to the point where I was becoming psychotic... I was saying I could hear dead relatives.Dr Samke J. Ngcobo, Founder - Sisters for Mental Health
On stigma...
You become seen as the disease itself...it's not my identity. I'm certainly not the illness.Dr Samke J. Ngcobo, Founder - Sisters for Mental Health
On recovery...
It's been tumultuous, there's nothing glamorous about it. I was in denial. It's be a journey for me to befriend my illness.Dr Samke J. Ngcobo, Founder - Sisters for Mental Health
