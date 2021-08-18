Escape from KwaSizabantu: Listen to Erika Bornman telling her incredible story





Erika Bornman describes details of her life at KwaSizabantu and how she escaped

She believes there will be justice for survivors and victims of physical and sexual abuse that took place in the restrictive religious community when they were children, based in KwaZulu-Natal

Copyright: svetazi / 123rf

Controversial KwaSizabantu Mission faces horrific allegations of abuse at the hands of its leaders and its members.

Allegations of severe abuse, torture, sodomy, rape and virginity testing at KwaSizabantu Mission's Domino Servite School were first raised by News24 in a documentary called Exodus.

One of the people featured was Erica Bornman.

She became the first person to speak out publicly against this controversial Christian mission station.

She escaped what has been called a fundamentalist cult in KwaZulu-Natal some thirty years ago, and has since been on a fierce quest to bring its atrocities to light. Founded in 1970 by leader Erlo Stegan, the mission is now shrouded in allegations of abuse.

One of the economic businesses in which KwaSizabantu has a major share is Aquelle bottled water found in many supermarkets in the country.

Her book Mission of Malice: My Exodus from KwaSizabantu has been published and it is a harrowing account.

Erika Bornman describes what she went through to Lester Kiewit.

She says she first spoke out about her experience some years back and after some brief media attention the issue died down.

I then kept silent for about 20 years and then a number of us got News24 involved and they were amazing. Erika Bornman, Author of Mission of Malice: My Exodus from KwaSizabantu

It is re-traumatising to revisit that time. It is like I packed it all in boxes in a basement and this whole thing has required me to bring out the boxes and unpack everything - but it is also so good to do that. Erika Bornman, Author of Mission of Malice: My Exodus from KwaSizabantu

I had been taught that I was nothing, that I knew nothing. Erika Bornman, Author of Mission of Malice: My Exodus from KwaSizabantu

Escaping as a 21-year-old young woman into a world so different from what she had known was difficult but also funny at times, she says.

My mother disowned me and the head of the mission Erlo Stegen put a curse on my life. Erika Bornman, Author of Mission of Malice: My Exodus from KwaSizabantu

It has been hard but what has always been my driving force has been the thought of children still growing up there. Erlo preached that you have to break the spirit of a child by the age of 3 and they have not denounced that and I believe they are still doing that. Erika Bornman, Author of Mission of Malice: My Exodus from KwaSizabantu

How has this story taken so long to be exposed many ask?

This is the thing. They instill so much fear into you, that for the first number of years I think you are just numb. For the first years after I left I thought they were right...but I had had to get away from my spiritual councillor who was abusing me. And I believed I was going to hell. Erika Bornman, Author of Mission of Malice: My Exodus from KwaSizabantu

Bornman says she quotes psychiatrist and trauma specialist Judith Herman in her book.

She says for a perpetrator to be victorious everybody just needs to do nothing but the victim requires people to pay attention - and for the first time authorities are investigating. Erika Bornman, Author of Mission of Malice: My Exodus from KwaSizabantu

She says she is not however privy to any details of the investigation.

KwaSizabantu runs a large seemingly successful business operation and provides many jobs in the area.

Bornman says she does not want everything to close down but she wants KwaSizabantu to stop profiting from it and for the money to go into the communities to build schools, hospitals, and roads.

They are flying around in four private planes, one of which is multimillion-rand Pilatus. Erika Bornman, Author of Mission of Malice: My Exodus from KwaSizabantu

She says the report conducted did not include the voices of a single Aquelle worker or farm worker.

They get paid minimum wages and retire with no pension fund. If they choose to leave they are kicked out with nothing. Erika Bornman, Author of Mission of Malice: My Exodus from KwaSizabantu

She believes ultimately justice will be done for the children abused in KwaSizabantu even if it means going to the Constitutional Court.

KwaSizabantu will never apologise or show remorse or pay reparations to the abused children. They will have to be forced to do so. Erika Bornman, Author of Mission of Malice: My Exodus from KwaSizabantu