Moderna to start trials of new HIV vaccine using Covid-19 mRNA tech

It’s much harder to develop an effective HIV vaccine than one against coronaviruses – Professor Karim has been at it for 32 years, without success

It’s still very early days, but Covid-19 has given us a good idea of how to make vaccines using mRNA tech

Moderna is about to start human trials of its new mRNA HIV vaccine. © jarun011/123rf.com

The first HIV vaccine based on mRNA tech used in some Covid-19 vaccines is about to start human trials.

The Phase I study is designed to test vaccine safety, not efficacy, but it will be able to detect an immune response.

US company Moderna hopes to succeed where all others have failed over the past decades.

Moderna and Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccines have been proven to be safe and successful in preventing or reducing the severity of infection by SARS-CoV-2.

About 250 million of Pfizer’s mRNA Covid-19 vaccine has been administered while about 150 million Moderna jabs have been given.

Moderna will be trialling two types of its new HIV vaccine candidate.

Professor Abdool Karim, Director of the Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in SA

Coronaviruses do not integrate themselves into our own DNA [HIV does]. To make a vaccine against coronaviruses is a simpler target… HIV has a spike on it that anti-bodies can neutralise. The challenge is to neutralise them before HIV … can integrate its DNA. HIV creates a reservoir that coronaviruses don’t. Professor Abdool Karim, Director - Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in SA

I’ve been working for 32 years on an HIV vaccine without success… Professor Abdool Karim, Director - Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in SA

… mRNA technology has always been very promising… but we haven’t seen its potential until Covid-19… We now have a better idea of how to use mRNA technology to make vaccines… Professor Abdool Karim, Director - Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in SA