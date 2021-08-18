Moderna to start trials of new HIV vaccine using Covid-19 mRNA tech
-
Moderna is about to start human trials of two HIV vaccine candidates that use the mRNA technology of its Covid-19 vaccine
-
It’s much harder to develop an effective HIV vaccine than one against coronaviruses – Professor Karim has been at it for 32 years, without success
-
It’s still very early days, but Covid-19 has given us a good idea of how to make vaccines using mRNA tech
The first HIV vaccine based on mRNA tech used in some Covid-19 vaccines is about to start human trials.
The Phase I study is designed to test vaccine safety, not efficacy, but it will be able to detect an immune response.
US company Moderna hopes to succeed where all others have failed over the past decades.
Moderna and Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccines have been proven to be safe and successful in preventing or reducing the severity of infection by SARS-CoV-2.
About 250 million of Pfizer’s mRNA Covid-19 vaccine has been administered while about 150 million Moderna jabs have been given.
Moderna will be trialling two types of its new HIV vaccine candidate.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Professor Abdool Karim, Director of the Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in SA (scroll up to listen).
Coronaviruses do not integrate themselves into our own DNA [HIV does]. To make a vaccine against coronaviruses is a simpler target… HIV has a spike on it that anti-bodies can neutralise. The challenge is to neutralise them before HIV … can integrate its DNA. HIV creates a reservoir that coronaviruses don’t.Professor Abdool Karim, Director - Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in SA
I’ve been working for 32 years on an HIV vaccine without success…Professor Abdool Karim, Director - Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in SA
… mRNA technology has always been very promising… but we haven’t seen its potential until Covid-19… We now have a better idea of how to use mRNA technology to make vaccines…Professor Abdool Karim, Director - Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in SA
HIV vaccines are going to be much more difficult… HIV mutates too much… It’s very, very early days…Professor Abdool Karim, Director - Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in SA
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_53611623_hiv-vaccine.html?vti=miixmh58tpkt1lwmyi-1-3
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
'Ethical to set vaccination as requirement for entry into public shared spaces'
John Maytham interviews Prof Keymanthri Moodley of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at the University of Stellenbosch.Read More
Nobody has died in South Africa from Covid-19 vaccination – health regulator
Mandy Wiener interviews Aisha Abdool Karim, a journalist at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.Read More
Covid-19 vaccinations now open to everyone over 18
The government has announced it is opening up Covid-19 vaccinations to everyone who wants one.Read More
New Zealand locks down entire country – because one man has Covid
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
We mistrust the government, so we’re vaccine hesitant – Dr Bridget Farham
John Maytham interviews Dr Bridget Farham, Editor of the South African Medical Journal.Read More
'It’s shameful that Covid-19 vaccines produced in Africa are exported to Europe'
Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Barry Schoub, Director at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.Read More
GrandWest Casino opens as Covid-19 vaccination site
Mike Wills interviews Mervyn Naidoo, General Manager at GrandWest.Read More
VACCINE WRAP | South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout picks up steam
CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.Read More
Overberg leads the rest of South Africa in rolling out Covid-19 vaccines
Refilwe Moloto interviews Overberg District Mayor Andries "Sakkie" Franken.Read More