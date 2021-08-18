Fewer white South Africans willing to get the Covid jab - Survey
- According to the results of a recent HSRC survey vaccine acceptance among white people is down - The results of the survey show that access may be a key factor in why fewer black people than white people have been vaccinated
A new survey has revealed white South Africans are among those whose willingness to get the Covid-19 vaccine has dipped in the last few weeks.
According to the results of a University of Johannesburg (UJ) and Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) survey, vaccine acceptance among white people and those aged between 18 and 24 is down.
Professor Narnia Bohler-Muller, at the Developmental, Ethical and Capable State research division of the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) says while some may find the results may be surprising, they are similar to some other surveys that have been conducted recently.
At the moment, vaccine acceptance stands at 72% of the South African population...it was 67% in January.Professor Narnia Bohler-Muller, Divisional Executive - Human Sciences Research Council
There's be a decline among the white population.Professor Narnia Bohler-Muller, Divisional Executive - Human Sciences Research Council
There's be a decline among the youth - that's people between the ages of 18 and 24Professor Narnia Bohler-Muller, Divisional Executive - Human Sciences Research Council
Bohler-Muller says the survey sought to find out why fewer people are registering and going to vaccine sites.
It may very well be a problem of access...it could be a bit of a class issue coming in here.Professor Narnia Bohler-Muller, Divisional Executive - Human Sciences Research Council
She says while the research shows that black people are very accepting of vaccines, proportionally fewer have been vaccinated than their white counterparts.
If you look at the people who have medical aid, who have cars... they are more likely to have been vaccinated.Professor Narnia Bohler-Muller, Divisional Executive - Human Sciences Research Council
People living in informal settlements are very keen to be vaccinated but very few have been vaccinated.Professor Narnia Bohler-Muller, Divisional Executive - Human Sciences Research Council
Click here to read the results of the HSRC survey.
RELATED: The carrot or the stick, what's the best way to encourage people to get the jab?
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/deagreez/deagreez1908/deagreez190800763/128429355-portrait-of-her-she-his-he-two-nice-attractive-focused-concentrated-peaceful-calm-spouses-sitting-on.jpg
More from Local
Load shedding possible 6 -9 pm 'but we might be able to scrape through' - Eskom
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.Read More
Plant poachers target SA's endangered succulents as international demand grows
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SAPS detective Captain Karel du Toit about the increasing theft of SA's endangered plants.Read More
The legal question: Can a compulsory vaccination be enforced?
John Maytham speaks to renowned attorney Michael Evans about the likelihood of mandatory vaccinations.Read More
Nobody has died in South Africa from Covid-19 vaccination – health regulator
Mandy Wiener interviews Aisha Abdool Karim, a journalist at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.Read More
Covid-19 vaccinations now open to everyone over 18
The government has announced it is opening up Covid-19 vaccinations to everyone who wants one.Read More
GBV victims face ongoing barriers to services, says Lisa Vetten
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to gender activist and researcher Lisa Vetten about domestic violence during the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
Some looters need 'diversion' not jail - National Institute for Crime Prevention
Lester Kiewit interviews Betzi Pierce, National Operational Manager at the National Institute for Crime Prevention (Nicro).Read More
Survivors lament condition of bus that crashed and killed 30 people
Refilwe Moloto interviews Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose.Read More
[OPINION] Understanding the pathology of anti-vaxxers and vaccine resistant?
Chris Vick talks to Refilwe Moloto about the rise in those who believe in conspiracy theories and reject proven science.Read More