Fewer white South Africans willing to get the Covid jab - Survey

An over-60 gets vaccinated against Covid-19. © Jozef Polc/123rf.com

A new survey has revealed white South Africans are among those whose willingness to get the Covid-19 vaccine has dipped in the last few weeks.

According to the results of a University of Johannesburg (UJ) and Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) survey, vaccine acceptance among white people and those aged between 18 and 24 is down.

Professor Narnia Bohler-Muller, at the Developmental, Ethical and Capable State research division of the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) says while some may find the results may be surprising, they are similar to some other surveys that have been conducted recently.

At the moment, vaccine acceptance stands at 72% of the South African population...it was 67% in January. Professor Narnia Bohler-Muller, Divisional Executive - Human Sciences Research Council

There's be a decline among the white population. Professor Narnia Bohler-Muller, Divisional Executive - Human Sciences Research Council

There's be a decline among the youth - that's people between the ages of 18 and 24 Professor Narnia Bohler-Muller, Divisional Executive - Human Sciences Research Council

Bohler-Muller says the survey sought to find out why fewer people are registering and going to vaccine sites.

It may very well be a problem of access...it could be a bit of a class issue coming in here. Professor Narnia Bohler-Muller, Divisional Executive - Human Sciences Research Council

She says while the research shows that black people are very accepting of vaccines, proportionally fewer have been vaccinated than their white counterparts.

If you look at the people who have medical aid, who have cars... they are more likely to have been vaccinated. Professor Narnia Bohler-Muller, Divisional Executive - Human Sciences Research Council

People living in informal settlements are very keen to be vaccinated but very few have been vaccinated. Professor Narnia Bohler-Muller, Divisional Executive - Human Sciences Research Council

Click here to read the results of the HSRC survey.

