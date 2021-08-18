Pop-up mobile vaccination sites at Gauteng taxi ranks 'met with great response'





The Gauteng government and Dept of Health have rolled out mobile pop-up Covid-19 vaccination units at taxi ranks in the province

Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo says the response has been overwhelming and he is excited about the mobile units

Image: © luiscarceller 123rf.com

Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport talks to Mandy about being at the Bara taxi rank on Wednesday morning where mobile vaccination stations are helping to increase the registration and vaccinations.

The pop-up programme began in partnership with the Department of Health last Thursday says Mamabolo.

Yesterday we were in Ivory Park and today we are in Soweto. Jacob Mamabolo, MEC for Roads & Transport - Gauteng Province

What we are seeing consistently since we started, including today, is a positive response by not only the taxi industry...but also men coming out to get the vaccine. Jacob Mamabolo, MEC for Roads & Transport - Gauteng Province

The response has been overwhelming in the three taxi ranks we have done. We are very pleased with the outcome and response and we are pushing back the frontiers of vaccine hesitancy. Jacob Mamabolo, MEC for Roads & Transport - Gauteng Province

People get Covid vaccine jabs right there he explains.

You either get Pfizer of Johnson&Johnson and you get it right here. We take people through the process and talk to them. There are tents to respect people's privacy as well. Jacob Mamabolo, MEC for Roads & Transport - Gauteng Province