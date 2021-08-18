Pop-up mobile vaccination sites at Gauteng taxi ranks 'met with great response'
- The Gauteng government and Dept of Health have rolled out mobile pop-up Covid-19 vaccination units at taxi ranks in the province
- Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo says the response has been overwhelming and he is excited about the mobile units
Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport talks to Mandy about being at the Bara taxi rank on Wednesday morning where mobile vaccination stations are helping to increase the registration and vaccinations.
The pop-up programme began in partnership with the Department of Health last Thursday says Mamabolo.
Yesterday we were in Ivory Park and today we are in Soweto.Jacob Mamabolo, MEC for Roads & Transport - Gauteng Province
What we are seeing consistently since we started, including today, is a positive response by not only the taxi industry...but also men coming out to get the vaccine.Jacob Mamabolo, MEC for Roads & Transport - Gauteng Province
The response has been overwhelming in the three taxi ranks we have done. We are very pleased with the outcome and response and we are pushing back the frontiers of vaccine hesitancy.Jacob Mamabolo, MEC for Roads & Transport - Gauteng Province
People get Covid vaccine jabs right there he explains.
You either get Pfizer of Johnson&Johnson and you get it right here. We take people through the process and talk to them. There are tents to respect people's privacy as well.Jacob Mamabolo, MEC for Roads & Transport - Gauteng Province
This wonderful. It is unprecedented. It is quite exciting.Jacob Mamabolo, MEC for Roads & Transport - Gauteng Province
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_22506821_macro-photography-of-a-syringe-ready-to-put-a-vaccine.html?vti=lmpscum4i0mt1dr17x-1-11
More from Local
Load shedding possible 6 -9 pm 'but we might be able to scrape through' - Eskom
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.Read More
Plant poachers target SA's endangered succulents as international demand grows
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SAPS detective Captain Karel du Toit about the increasing theft of SA's endangered plants.Read More
The legal question: Can a compulsory vaccination be enforced?
John Maytham speaks to renowned attorney Michael Evans about the likelihood of mandatory vaccinations.Read More
Nobody has died in South Africa from Covid-19 vaccination – health regulator
Mandy Wiener interviews Aisha Abdool Karim, a journalist at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.Read More
Covid-19 vaccinations now open to everyone over 18
The government has announced it is opening up Covid-19 vaccinations to everyone who wants one.Read More
GBV victims face ongoing barriers to services, says Lisa Vetten
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to gender activist and researcher Lisa Vetten about domestic violence during the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
Some looters need 'diversion' not jail - National Institute for Crime Prevention
Lester Kiewit interviews Betzi Pierce, National Operational Manager at the National Institute for Crime Prevention (Nicro).Read More
Survivors lament condition of bus that crashed and killed 30 people
Refilwe Moloto interviews Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose.Read More
[OPINION] Understanding the pathology of anti-vaxxers and vaccine resistant?
Chris Vick talks to Refilwe Moloto about the rise in those who believe in conspiracy theories and reject proven science.Read More
More from Politics
'The ConCourt doesn't have the power to postpone elections' - Freedom Under Law
John Maytham speaks to Nicole Fritz, CEO of Freedom Under Law about the possible postponement of the Local Government elections.Read More
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula elected as new Speaker of National Assembly
Former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was elected with 199 supporting votes.Read More
MPs begin casting their votes for new National Assembly Speaker
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze and political analyst Sanusha Naidu about the election of a new National Assembly Speaker.Read More
[EXPLAINER] Understanding the face of the Taliban and Afghanistan history
Dr Greg Mills the Brenthurst Foundation director analyses the situation in Afghanistan and the role of the Taliban.Read More
[OPINION] Understanding the pathology of anti-vaxxers and vaccine resistant?
Chris Vick talks to Refilwe Moloto about the rise in those who believe in conspiracy theories and reject proven science.Read More
Joburg muncipality SA's most corrupt, Cape Town no 5 - Corruption Watch report
Bruce Whitfield talks to researcher Melusi Ncala about the new Corruption Watch report on graft in local government.Read More
Govt wants you to pay 12% of your earnings into a state-managed pension fund
Who decides where the money goes? Bruce Whitfiled talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the new government plan.Read More
[POLITICAL ANALYSIS] Understanding current political power plays within ANC
Refilwe Moloto speaks to political analyst and researcher, Ongama Mtimka.Read More
Transnet wants R100bn private investment in SA ports - how would it work?
Bruce Whitfield talks to Gavin Kelly (CEO, Road Freight Association) about the proposed public-private partnership.Read More