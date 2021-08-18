Inflation falls to 4.6% in July – Stats SA





Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) has fallen to 4.6% in July, according to Stats SA.

Stats SA recorded a CPI of 4.9% in June and 5.2% in May.

© stokkete/123rf.com

Annual consumer price #inflation softened for a second month in a row, edging lower to 4,6% in July from 4,9% in June and 5,2% in May.



Listen here for more: https://t.co/BliWJ2E9yW#StatsSA #CPI pic.twitter.com/xrc9i1KPiY — Stats SA (@StatsSA) August 18, 2021

On a month-on-month basis, CPI increase by 1.1%, the fastest rate since July 2020 when CPI rose by 1.3%.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages were the largest contributors to the annual increase while alcoholic beverages, housing and utilities, transport, and medical insurance were the main drivers behind the monthly increase.