'Mango business rescue plan proposes job cuts'
Mango, its business rescue practitioner, and its creditors met on Wednesday
The business rescue plan proposes some retrenchments
Mango and its business rescue practitioners met with creditors for the first time on Wednesday.
Workers have not been paid since May.
The state-owned airline voluntarily went into business rescue last week.
"The process needs to move along as soon as possible,” implored Mango Pilots Association's chairperson Jordan Butler.
“Many people are in incredibly desperate situations and they're getting worse by the day. It was alluded to in the lead-up to the court hearing that there was money available for bridging finance for Mango salaries - this still hasn't been made available to staff or salaries. It was going to be a loan against the R890 million."
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque (scroll up to listen).
It will be an online meeting… closed to the media. The meeting marks the start of formal talks… Employees… are desperate… … it took SAA about 15 months [business rescue process] …Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
We’ll have to see if creditors will be convinced… It looks like the business rescue plan is proposing some job cuts… We’ll have to see how many employees come out on the other side.Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
