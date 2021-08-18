'Last Known Co-ordinates' - The story of Chris Bertish's solo Atlantic crossing
- 'Last Known Co-ordinates' is a film which documents Chris Bertish's solo adventure on a stand up paddle board across the Atlantic
- The film was six years in the making and is self funded
- The film is available for download on several digital platforms
In early 2017, esteemed waterman Chris Bertish single handedly paddled his modified stand-up paddle board (SUP) across the Atlantic Ocean.
Bertish has a rich history achieving great feats on water, having won the Mavericks Big Wave Surf contest in 2009.
But this was an challenge like nothing he's ever attempted before.
In a 93-day trek, Bertish set a world record by successfully completing a solo, unassisted and unaided crossing of the Atlantic Ocean on a SUP board, going from Morocco to Antigua.
Part of the story of the crossing is about how to get through the difficult and challenging times we face. Every single one of us, in the last year and a half had our own storms to face and our own oceans to cross.Chris Bertish - Adventurer
I've been working on that film for six years, besides putting together the project. Filming eighty percent of the film myself.Chris Bertish - Adventurer
A lot of people don't realise what goes into trying to make these kinds of films happen. It's not a Hollywood funded film, it's self funded. We had to remortgage my house to be able to finish the film.Chris Bertish - Adventurer
Bertish undertook the crossing project in aid of children's charities, The Lunchbox Fund‚ Operation Smile and Signature of Hope.
The film is available for download on Google Play, iTunes and Vimeo.
