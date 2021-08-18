Vaccine hesitant listeners pose their questions and concerns to leading expert
- Vaccine acceptance has increased in South Africa on the whole but has dipped among white people
- Currently, vaccine acceptance stands at 72% of the South African population compared to 67% in January
The University of the Witwatersrand's Professor Francois Venter joined CapeTalk's John Maytham on Wednesday to answer questions from vaccine-hesitant listeners.
According to the results of a recent Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) survey, vaccine acceptance in South Africa is increasing, but certain groups are proving hard to convince.
While it increased from 69% to 75% for Black African adults, the number of white adults willing to get the jab has declined (56% to 52%).
Side effects and concerns that the vaccine will be ineffective were the most common self-reported explanations for vaccine hesitancy.
Have any deaths in South Africa been linked to taking the vaccine? Mark, Simonstown
No deaths have yet been definitively linked to the vaccine. It's hard [to determine] because you may get the vaccine but the day before you got Covid and then you die of Covid it looks like the vaccine killed you.Professor Francois Venter, Professor in the Divisional Head of Ezintsha - University of the Witwatersrand
Saphra just did a review of 29 deaths that occurred around the time of the vaccine and not a single one of them they thought could plausibly be linked to the vaccine.Professor Francois Venter, Professor in the Divisional Head of Ezintsha - University of the Witwatersrand
What is the impact of the vaccine on future fertility, my domestic worker has been told the vaccine will make women infertile? Michelle, Noordhoek
[There is] no data whatsoever to suggest that. There's been a fair amount of work done on it, but nothing to suggest any impact on fertility whatsoever.Professor Francois Venter, Professor in the Divisional Head of Ezintsha - University of the Witwatersrand
Would a booster with a different type of vaccine be beneficial? Anonymous
The current vaccinations are unbelievably effective. You don't need to be worrying about a booster just yet.Professor Francois Venter, Professor in the Divisional Head of Ezintsha - University of the Witwatersrand
I'm reading about high numbers of breakthrough cases of Covid in Israel, how do you explain that?
Almost all of those cases are milder than one would have predicted. There's been a dramatic drop [in cases] overall. There's an article on this on my Twitter feed which explains how this data should be analysed.Professor Francois Venter, Professor in the Divisional Head of Ezintsha - University of the Witwatersrand
This is a really good explainer about we need to be careful w/ using unadjusted summary statistics to make assertions about vaccine efficacy. https://t.co/JzoNaYaIAQ— Jennifer Nuzzo, DrPH (@JenniferNuzzo) August 18, 2021
