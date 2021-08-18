Why Biodegradable plastic is not the solution to our plastic waste problem





Not all recyclable plastics are being recycled in South Africa

Biodegradable plastics are not necessarily environmentally friendlier than recyclable plastics

Most plastics are still ending up at landfill sites, despite being labelled as recyclable.

Recycling bins. Picture: EWN

Did you know that just because something is technically recyclable, it doesn’t mean it is actually being recycled?

Many people don’t realise that their nicely rinsed packaging which they put in the recycling bin, might still end up at a landfill site.

But why is that?

Chandru Wadhwani, the joint managing director of Extrupet says polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is not the only form of plastic that is being recycled in South Africa, but it is the only polymer packaging that's recycled back to a food-grade packaging.

Some of the troublesome colours are probably not being recycled at the moment, that would be the opaque bottles, for products like buttered milk Chandru Wadhwani - Joint MD of Extrupet

Any bottle that has a print directly on it...rather than having using a recycling friendly label, they will have it printed on the bottle. Chandru Wadhwani - Joint MD of Extrupet

Shrink sleeve labels...that's incredibly problematic. Those labels have to be manually removed from the bottle, which is very difficult. Even when we take it off, the sad tragedy is that every single one of those labels is destined for the landfills and sadly the ocean. Chandru Wadhwani - Joint MD of Extrupet

Wadhwani says so called biodegradable or compostable plastics are not necessarily environmentally friendlier than recyclable plastics.

If people think, that because it's biodegradable, I can just throw it away. How do you change that culture? Plastics don't end up in the oceans because they had a pair of feet and flippers. Somebody through it away irresponsibly. Chandru Wadhwani - Joint MD of Extrupet

