Joburg muncipality SA's most corrupt, Cape Town no 5 - Corruption Watch report
It's well-known or at least assumed that a lot of the corruption in South Africa happens at local government level.
A new Corruption Watch report bears this out with accounts from whistleblowers.
The report titled South Africa Needs Clean Hands highlights the corruption issues that have plagued municipalities throughout the country for almost 10 years.
Bruce Whitfield interviews researcher Melusi Ncala.
From the 33,000 reports of corruption that we have received between 2012 and the end of 2020, approximately 16% of them relate to corruption in local government. It is widespread.Melusi Ncala, Researcher - Corruption Watch
Municipalities are facing issues of procurement and employment irregularities as well as bribery. This is testimony that actually gives credence to the whole idea that municipalities are corruption-driven and something needs to get done because local governments are responsible for the nitty-gritty of service delivery.Melusi Ncala, Researcher - Corruption Watch
The ten #municipalities from which we received the most #corruption complaints over the last nine years include seven metropolitan municipalities and three local municipalities.— Corruption Watch (@Corruption_SA) August 18, 2021
To download the full report, click here https://t.co/i62WdlXfFQ. pic.twitter.com/GCJnF1QnFC
The stories they have seen coming from Cape Town are quite extraordinary Ncala says.
In one of the cases a company is alleged to have double-billed the City for contracts that they had with them... maintaining parks and pruning trees... because officials were getting kickbacks they allowed them to double-bill.Melusi Ncala, Researcher - Corruption Watch
If the municipal manager is the epicentre of a large proportion of fraud it then becomes a salary issue because municipal managers are some of the best-paid people in the country. These are supposed to be people with a high level of integrity...Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
The office of the municipal manager comes in at 34% and the local police at 30%.Melusi Ncala, Researcher - Corruption Watch
Listen to the interview with Ncala on The Money Show:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/rawpixel/rawpixel1810/rawpixel181001668/111123212-diverse-people-crime-shoot.jpg
More from Business
Load shedding possible 6 -9 pm 'but we might be able to scrape through' - Eskom
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.Read More
Stay-at-home moms battle prejudice when resuming careers, study finds
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB) MBA alumnus Lunga Tukani about the USB 2021 Women’s Report.Read More
'Standard Bank offers self-service retrieval of PINs, putting clients at risk'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
How Naspers-Prosus share swap helped to 'break' the JSE
The Money Show talks to Michael Treherne (Portfolio Manager, Vestact Asset Management) about the morning's trading outage.Read More
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad
The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money ShowRead More
Apple's plans to fight child porn by scanning your phone
It will only affect US users and it is not all photos, but it has got some asking if it is justifiedRead More
Govt wants you to pay 12% of your earnings into a state-managed pension fund
Who decides where the money goes? Bruce Whitfiled talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the new government plan.Read More
'Mango business rescue plan proposes job cuts'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
Rand is overvalued by 17.6% - Rand Merchant Bank 'Milk Index'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank.Read More
More from Politics
'The ConCourt doesn't have the power to postpone elections' - Freedom Under Law
John Maytham speaks to Nicole Fritz, CEO of Freedom Under Law about the possible postponement of the Local Government elections.Read More
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula elected as new Speaker of National Assembly
Former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was elected with 199 supporting votes.Read More
MPs begin casting their votes for new National Assembly Speaker
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze and political analyst Sanusha Naidu about the election of a new National Assembly Speaker.Read More
[EXPLAINER] Understanding the face of the Taliban and Afghanistan history
Dr Greg Mills the Brenthurst Foundation director analyses the situation in Afghanistan and the role of the Taliban.Read More
[OPINION] Understanding the pathology of anti-vaxxers and vaccine resistant?
Chris Vick talks to Refilwe Moloto about the rise in those who believe in conspiracy theories and reject proven science.Read More
Govt wants you to pay 12% of your earnings into a state-managed pension fund
Who decides where the money goes? Bruce Whitfiled talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the new government plan.Read More
Pop-up mobile vaccination sites at Gauteng taxi ranks 'met with great response'
Mandy Wiener speaks to Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo about this nimble initiative and finds out how it's working.Read More
[POLITICAL ANALYSIS] Understanding current political power plays within ANC
Refilwe Moloto speaks to political analyst and researcher, Ongama Mtimka.Read More
Transnet wants R100bn private investment in SA ports - how would it work?
Bruce Whitfield talks to Gavin Kelly (CEO, Road Freight Association) about the proposed public-private partnership.Read More
More from Local
Load shedding possible 6 -9 pm 'but we might be able to scrape through' - Eskom
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.Read More
Plant poachers target SA's endangered succulents as international demand grows
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SAPS detective Captain Karel du Toit about the increasing theft of SA's endangered plants.Read More
The legal question: Can a compulsory vaccination be enforced?
John Maytham speaks to renowned attorney Michael Evans about the likelihood of mandatory vaccinations.Read More
Nobody has died in South Africa from Covid-19 vaccination – health regulator
Mandy Wiener interviews Aisha Abdool Karim, a journalist at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.Read More
Covid-19 vaccinations now open to everyone over 18
The government has announced it is opening up Covid-19 vaccinations to everyone who wants one.Read More
GBV victims face ongoing barriers to services, says Lisa Vetten
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to gender activist and researcher Lisa Vetten about domestic violence during the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
Some looters need 'diversion' not jail - National Institute for Crime Prevention
Lester Kiewit interviews Betzi Pierce, National Operational Manager at the National Institute for Crime Prevention (Nicro).Read More
Survivors lament condition of bus that crashed and killed 30 people
Refilwe Moloto interviews Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose.Read More
[OPINION] Understanding the pathology of anti-vaxxers and vaccine resistant?
Chris Vick talks to Refilwe Moloto about the rise in those who believe in conspiracy theories and reject proven science.Read More