How Naspers-Prosus share swap helped to 'break' the JSE





Record volumes caused a morning's trading outage at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) on Wednesday.

The start of equities trading was delayed as the exchange tried to reconcile huge transaction volumes largely thanks to investors adjusting their holdings in dominant Naspers.

Dutch-listed Prosus announced in May that it intended to make a voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45.4% of shares in Naspers, its parent company.

RELATED: Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all'

A record R145 billion was traded on Tuesday.

The market opened for trade reporting at 13:30 and opening auction will open at 14:00. We wish to thank the market for your patience and support during this unprecedented time. — JSE (@JSE_Group) August 18, 2021

Who is going to be hurt most by the fact that there was no trade for about six hours?

Michael Treherne (Portfolio Manager at Vestact Asset Management) describes the morning's confusion in conversation with Bruce Whitfield.

[Most hurt] I think were all the traders who are used to trading from 9 o'clock in the morning. My mates who trade all had nervous twitches, they didn't know what to do with themselves... Michael Treherne, Portfolio Manager - Vestact Asset Management

We've been saying for a long time that Naspers and Prosus are too big for the JSE, and we saw it last night. Michael Treherne, Portfolio Manager - Vestact Asset Management

Only at one o'clock this afternoon were we given a definite time for the start, so we just had to hang around and wait... Michael Treherne, Portfolio Manager - Vestact Asset Management

It's never ideal to have a stock exchange down, but today counted as one of the worst days for it says Treherne.

On the other side Tencent released results around midday and Prosus was up in the Netherlands, so there was quite a lot of action going down today! Michael Treherne, Portfolio Manager - Vestact Asset Management

Did what transpired show up weaknesses in the JSE or was the temporary shutdown simply the result of crazy volumes?

The numbers were just huge... double the previous high... The JSE normally only trades between R20 billion to R30 billion a day in value. Naspers' closing trade yesterday was R52 billion! Michael Treherne, Portfolio Manager - Vestact Asset Management

The computer system has to match and unmatch all of those things overnight... then there's a knock-on effect... Michael Treherne, Portfolio Manager - Vestact Asset Management

For more detail, listen to the conversation below: