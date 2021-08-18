Anti-vaxxers shouldn't be given media platform - News24 ombud George Claassen
- Professor George Claassen says anti-vaxxers should not be given platforms to spread their misinformation
- The seasoned journalist and academic says media houses around the world are taking a stand against science denialism
News24's public editor and ombudsman Prof George Claassen is adamant that anti-vaxxers should not be given space on media platforms to spread their science denialism.
He says international media houses have been discussing the danger of science denialists and quacks even before the Covid-19 pandemic.
He says ethical journalism and reporting must be guided by evidence-based science.
Prof Claassen says a distinction must be made between vaccine hesitancy and aggressive anti-vaccination.
He adds that the Department of Health and the media industry have a crucial role to play in communicating scientific evidence to the public.
We don't have to tolerate science denialists because anti-vaxxers are science denialists. It's as simple as that.George Claassen, Public editor and Ombudsman - News24
The fact is that the Department of Health and we in the media also should be far more open at communicating the science, the accepted evidence-based science to the public.George Claassen, Public editor and Ombudsman - News24
Hesitancy we can understand, the general public are not scientifically literate and we can understand that. But that's why we have to play a very important role.George Claassen, Public editor and Ombudsman - News24
People have accused us of being propagandistic or whatever at News24 because we tell people to get vaccinated. We tell people to get vaccinated because that's what the evidence-based science says. It's as simple as that.George Claassen, Public editor and Ombudsman - News24
