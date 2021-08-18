[CAR REVIEW] Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross: 'A lovely quiet driving experience'
- Pricing for the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross starts at R459 000
- Fuel consumption is a claimed 7.7 L/100km
Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena was thoroughly impressed by the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, particular by the power of the engine and how it managed up steep inclines.
Really good power from the motor. I didn't struggle up any hills in and around Cape Town. A good bit of oomph, I quite enjoyed that.Ciro de Siena - Motoring journalist
Just a lovely, quiet driving experience, particularly at highway speed.Ciro de Siena - Motoring journalist
The vehicle's 1.5-litre turbocharged motor pushes out with 110 kW and 250 Nm of torque, while the fuel consumption is a claimed 7.7 L/100 km.
It comes with a 3-year/100 000 km warranty, a 5-year/90 000 km service plan and 5-year/unlimited km roadside assistance.
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview
More from Lifestyle
Plant poachers target SA's endangered succulents as international demand grows
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SAPS detective Captain Karel du Toit about the increasing theft of SA's endangered plants.Read More
Job hunting? Here's how to compile the perfect CV to land your dream job
Pippa Hudson speaks to Jill Watson, Recruitment Specialist and Founder of CreateCV.co.za.Read More
'Ethical to set vaccination as requirement for entry into public shared spaces'
John Maytham interviews Prof Keymanthri Moodley of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at the University of Stellenbosch.Read More
Nobody has died in South Africa from Covid-19 vaccination – health regulator
Mandy Wiener interviews Aisha Abdool Karim, a journalist at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.Read More
'Standard Bank offers self-service retrieval of PINs, putting clients at risk'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
[OPINION] Understanding the pathology of anti-vaxxers and vaccine resistant?
Chris Vick talks to Refilwe Moloto about the rise in those who believe in conspiracy theories and reject proven science.Read More
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad
The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money ShowRead More
Why Biodegradable plastic is not the solution to our plastic waste problem
Pippa Hudson speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler and Chandru Wadhwani, the joint Managing Director at ExtrupetRead More
Moderna to start trials of new HIV vaccine using Covid-19 mRNA tech
Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Abdool Karim, Director of the Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in SA.Read More