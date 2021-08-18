[CAR REVIEW] Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross: 'A lovely quiet driving experience'





Pricing for the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross starts at R459 000

Fuel consumption is a claimed 7.7 L/100km

Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena was thoroughly impressed by the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, particular by the power of the engine and how it managed up steep inclines.

Really good power from the motor. I didn't struggle up any hills in and around Cape Town. A good bit of oomph, I quite enjoyed that. Ciro de Siena - Motoring journalist

Just a lovely, quiet driving experience, particularly at highway speed. Ciro de Siena - Motoring journalist

The vehicle's 1.5-litre turbocharged motor pushes out with 110 kW and 250 Nm of torque, while the fuel consumption is a claimed 7.7 L/100 km.

It comes with a 3-year/100 000 km warranty, a 5-year/90 000 km service plan and 5-year/unlimited km roadside assistance.

