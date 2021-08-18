Govt wants you to pay 12% of your earnings into a state-managed pension fund
Government wants you to save 12% of everything you earn, for your old age. But there's a catch: it wants to manage the money for you!Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Are you in? asks The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield.
The new government plan is outlined by the Department of Social Development in its Green Paper on Comprehensive Social Security and Retirement Reform.
Whitfield gets comment from Professor Adrian Saville from Gibs Business School.
Prof. Saville is also an Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.
While the intention - to establish a savings and investment pattern - is a good one, he has serious reservations.
For many, many South Africans it would remove the established behaviour of zero savings and create a broad-based social welfare net.Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital
Of course alongside the savings and investment pattern there's reference to a basic income grant, so this goes a long way towards achieving the investment, the savings, the incomes security that you want from a social welfare system.Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital
However, there are qualifications around this proposal Saville notes.
Who is going to look after the investment contributions and how do we know that these will be shepherded into the right places?
Unfortunately this comes at a time when you still have a very cynical and jaundiced South African investor and tax payer who don't yet have resolution on key issues, including the allocation of funds under the Zuma administration.Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital
Until you've got resolution on those I think it's a very, very tough sell to any investor!Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital
Could the proposal also be seen as a mechanism for a government that is short of cash to raise cash? ponders Whitfield.
Whether that is the intention or not, it is sure to become a widely-held belief he says.
RELATED: Govt set to review Regulation 28 - 'not necessarily bad for retirement funds'
Who dictates the mandate? Who says where the money goes? Does this go into supporting airlines, bankrupt power utilities, deficient unemployment insurance funds... Pick a parastatal and this fund could fund it...Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
It's useful to look at the examples of countries that have gotten this system right says Saville.
But is the South African government likely or able to do so?
We have a state that hasn't in recent times showered itself in glory with evidence that there is the ability to run a disciplined fiscus. Is that the enterprise that should also be putting together this 12% savings and investment scheme?Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital
Listen to this important conversation on The Money Show:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/moovstock/moovstock2004/moovstock200401410/145497272-deflating-inflatable-piggy-bank-with-flag-of-south-africa-national-financial-crisis-related-conceptu.jpg
More from Business
Load shedding possible 6 -9 pm 'but we might be able to scrape through' - Eskom
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.Read More
Stay-at-home moms battle prejudice when resuming careers, study finds
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB) MBA alumnus Lunga Tukani about the USB 2021 Women’s Report.Read More
'Standard Bank offers self-service retrieval of PINs, putting clients at risk'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
Joburg muncipality SA's most corrupt, Cape Town no 5 - Corruption Watch report
Bruce Whitfield talks to researcher Melusi Ncala about the new Corruption Watch report on graft in local government.Read More
How Naspers-Prosus share swap helped to 'break' the JSE
The Money Show talks to Michael Treherne (Portfolio Manager, Vestact Asset Management) about the morning's trading outage.Read More
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad
The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money ShowRead More
Apple's plans to fight child porn by scanning your phone
It will only affect US users and it is not all photos, but it has got some asking if it is justifiedRead More
'Mango business rescue plan proposes job cuts'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
Rand is overvalued by 17.6% - Rand Merchant Bank 'Milk Index'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank.Read More
More from Local
Load shedding possible 6 -9 pm 'but we might be able to scrape through' - Eskom
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.Read More
Plant poachers target SA's endangered succulents as international demand grows
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SAPS detective Captain Karel du Toit about the increasing theft of SA's endangered plants.Read More
The legal question: Can a compulsory vaccination be enforced?
John Maytham speaks to renowned attorney Michael Evans about the likelihood of mandatory vaccinations.Read More
Nobody has died in South Africa from Covid-19 vaccination – health regulator
Mandy Wiener interviews Aisha Abdool Karim, a journalist at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.Read More
Covid-19 vaccinations now open to everyone over 18
The government has announced it is opening up Covid-19 vaccinations to everyone who wants one.Read More
GBV victims face ongoing barriers to services, says Lisa Vetten
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to gender activist and researcher Lisa Vetten about domestic violence during the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
Some looters need 'diversion' not jail - National Institute for Crime Prevention
Lester Kiewit interviews Betzi Pierce, National Operational Manager at the National Institute for Crime Prevention (Nicro).Read More
Survivors lament condition of bus that crashed and killed 30 people
Refilwe Moloto interviews Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose.Read More
[OPINION] Understanding the pathology of anti-vaxxers and vaccine resistant?
Chris Vick talks to Refilwe Moloto about the rise in those who believe in conspiracy theories and reject proven science.Read More
More from Politics
'The ConCourt doesn't have the power to postpone elections' - Freedom Under Law
John Maytham speaks to Nicole Fritz, CEO of Freedom Under Law about the possible postponement of the Local Government elections.Read More
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula elected as new Speaker of National Assembly
Former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was elected with 199 supporting votes.Read More
MPs begin casting their votes for new National Assembly Speaker
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze and political analyst Sanusha Naidu about the election of a new National Assembly Speaker.Read More
[EXPLAINER] Understanding the face of the Taliban and Afghanistan history
Dr Greg Mills the Brenthurst Foundation director analyses the situation in Afghanistan and the role of the Taliban.Read More
[OPINION] Understanding the pathology of anti-vaxxers and vaccine resistant?
Chris Vick talks to Refilwe Moloto about the rise in those who believe in conspiracy theories and reject proven science.Read More
Joburg muncipality SA's most corrupt, Cape Town no 5 - Corruption Watch report
Bruce Whitfield talks to researcher Melusi Ncala about the new Corruption Watch report on graft in local government.Read More
Pop-up mobile vaccination sites at Gauteng taxi ranks 'met with great response'
Mandy Wiener speaks to Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo about this nimble initiative and finds out how it's working.Read More
[POLITICAL ANALYSIS] Understanding current political power plays within ANC
Refilwe Moloto speaks to political analyst and researcher, Ongama Mtimka.Read More
Transnet wants R100bn private investment in SA ports - how would it work?
Bruce Whitfield talks to Gavin Kelly (CEO, Road Freight Association) about the proposed public-private partnership.Read More