[OPINION] Understanding the pathology of anti-vaxxers and vaccine resistant?

Vaccine hesitance is becoming a critical issue in South Africa. The country closes in on 78,000 deaths from Covid-19.

10.8% of the population has been vaccinated according to Bhekisisa Health.

No causality has been found between Covid vaccinations and deaths reports the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).

However, disinformation about covid-19 and the vaccinations is rife and is being spread widely on social media.

Many ask why? Heightened tensions, fear, anxiety, multi-causal challenges, and poor communication are all likely to have played a part.

Seasoned journalists and academics say media houses around the world are taking a stand against science denialism.

Refilwe Moloto talks to the chair of the civil society initiative Covid Coms, Chris Vick, who has written about the challenge in South Africa of "making sense out of science; then, converting complex public health information from government-speak to plain language".

But how is this done, while curbing the spread of fake news?

Vick believes much of the vaccine hesitancy is linked to a lack of trust in the system.

We are finding quite a lot of mistrust of government communication around Covid-19 and much more confidence in the news media, civil society organisations such as ourselves, and medical experts. Chris Vick, Chairperson - Covid Coms

He argues that the mistrust relates to problems people have experienced with the Electronic Vaccine Database System (EVDS), problems with supply, and problems with receiving SMSs confirming vaccination appointments.

It has created a bit of a trust deficit between people who want to get vaccinated but do not feel the system is working smoothly. Every time they hear about long queues or people being turned away, it eats away at the level of public confidence that exists. Chris Vick, Chairperson - Covid Coms

'There is an important distinction between those who are vaccine-hesitant and those who are vaccine resistant,' says Vick.

He says when the vaccine rollout began about 5 months ago, vaccine resistance was low.

But we are finding in our interactions with the organisations we work with, that vaccine resistance is increasing quite significantly. It seems to be triggered by conspiracy theories - that there might be a 5G chip in it, or that you will grow a beard or a tail, all of which are silly and fairly easy to punch holes in. Chris Vick, Chairperson - Covid Coms

However, he says the information machinery around vaccine resistance, whether formal or informal, is on the rise.

It is incredibly active at the moment. Chris Vick, Chairperson - Covid Coms

Covid Coms focuses more on the vaccine-hesitant he says rather than resistant.

In other words, people who are open-minded, who have particular concerns about side effects, or about their ability to get access to the vaccine, particularly outside the urban areas. And there we are finding hesitation is decreasing. Chris Vick, Chairperson - Covid Coms

He notes that in these situations it appears the more information made available and the more personal testimonies and success stories are shared, the more the hesitancy decreases.

But, there are such divergent views on this thing and it is polarising society around a new issue. Chris Vick, Chairperson - Covid Coms

He compares the issue to those who promote polarised arguments around whether there is white genocide, farm attacks, xenophobia, and the like.

It is yet another example where it exposed the fissures and cracks in our society in terms of belief systems, in terms of values. It is a very complex issue because we are dealing with personal choice, we are dealing with behavioural change, we are dealing with personal fear, we are dealing with every individual's attitude towards science and medicine. Chris Vick, Chairperson - Covid Coms

These differences make it very difficult to come up with a single solution or answer as to how we deal with both vaccine hesitancy and resistance, he says.

Why this rejection of proven science?

We are dealing with certain people whose foundation is based on science mixed with personal belief mixed with personal experience. Chris Vick, Chairperson - Covid Coms

But my experience with the anti-vax people, if we can call them that, is that they are the sort of people who would have believed the earth could be flat, who would have been sceptical about cellphones when they were introduced believing they may create brain cancer - without any scientific evidence at all. Chris Vick, Chairperson - Covid Coms

If you were to analyse the pathology of anti-vax people, a very strong belief of something that has been pushed into their heads - it is like talking to someone who literally does not want to hear your message. Chris Vick, Chairperson - Covid Coms

He says he got his first hate email from a member of the public after he had been on a television interview.

It was like reading something out of Donald trump's playbook, in that you find pieces of information and ideas that suit your own construct, or your own world view and you join those dots and reject anything else. Chris Vick, Chairperson - Covid Coms

If it suits your model and the way you want to attack another set of beliefs that are different from yours, you don't let the truth get in the way. You concoct conspiracy theories and you find examples that fit your narrative and push them out there without thinking of the consequences. Chris Vick, Chairperson - Covid Coms

He says the email was anonymous.