[OPINION] Understanding the pathology of anti-vaxxers and vaccine resistant?

Latest Local
Load shedding possible 6 -9 pm 'but we might be able to scrape through' - Eskom Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 19 August 2021 6:21 PM
Plant poachers target SA's endangered succulents as international demand grows CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SAPS detective Captain Karel du Toit about the increasing theft of SA's endangered plants. 19 August 2021 5:32 PM
The legal question: Can a compulsory vaccination be enforced? John Maytham speaks to renowned attorney Michael Evans about the likelihood of mandatory vaccinations. 19 August 2021 5:15 PM
View all Local
'The ConCourt doesn't have the power to postpone elections' - Freedom Under Law John Maytham speaks to Nicole Fritz, CEO of Freedom Under Law about the possible postponement of the Local Government elections. 19 August 2021 6:00 PM
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula elected as new Speaker of National Assembly Former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was elected with 199 supporting votes. 19 August 2021 3:41 PM
MPs begin casting their votes for new National Assembly Speaker Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze and political analyst Sanusha Naidu about the elec... 19 August 2021 2:00 PM
View all Politics
Stay-at-home moms battle prejudice when resuming careers, study finds CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB) MBA alumnus Lunga Tukani about the USB 2021... 19 August 2021 1:18 PM
'Standard Bank offers self-service retrieval of PINs, putting clients at risk' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 19 August 2021 1:02 PM
Joburg muncipality SA's most corrupt, Cape Town no 5 - Corruption Watch report Bruce Whitfield talks to researcher Melusi Ncala about the new Corruption Watch report on graft in local government. 18 August 2021 8:56 PM
View all Business
Job hunting? Here's how to compile the perfect CV to land your dream job Pippa Hudson speaks to Jill Watson, Recruitment Specialist and Founder of CreateCV.co.za. 19 August 2021 4:19 PM
Nobody has died in South Africa from Covid-19 vaccination – health regulator Mandy Wiener interviews Aisha Abdool Karim, a journalist at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre. 19 August 2021 2:22 PM
[OPINION] Understanding the pathology of anti-vaxxers and vaccine resistant? Chris Vick talks to Refilwe Moloto about the rise in those who believe in conspiracy theories and reject proven science. 19 August 2021 8:35 AM
View all Lifestyle
Bonteheuwel Table Tennis ace Theo Cogill jets off to Tokyo for Paralympic Games Zain Johnson speaks to Theo Cogill who will represent Team SA at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. 17 August 2021 3:05 PM
Boks power past Los Pumas to start Rugby Championship defence The home side saw several changes following their series victory over the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town last Saturday. 14 August 2021 7:08 PM
Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za. 13 August 2021 11:13 AM
View all Sport
'Last Known Co-ordinates' - The story of Chris Bertish's solo Atlantic crossing Pippa Hudson speaks to Chris Bertish about the film 'Last Know Co-ordinates' which documents his solo Atlantic crossing. 18 August 2021 3:51 PM
Ndlovu Youth Choir release new song to help uplift the nation Zain Johnson speaks to Ralf Schmitt, the artistic director for the Ndlovu Youth Choir. 17 August 2021 6:09 PM
SA-born Liesl Tommy on directing Respect: 'Music is the root of my storytelling' Sara-Jayne King chats to Liesl Tommy about her directorial feature film debut the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. 14 August 2021 10:34 AM
View all Entertainment
[EXPLAINER] Understanding the face of the Taliban and Afghanistan history Dr Greg Mills the Brenthurst Foundation director analyses the situation in Afghanistan and the role of the Taliban. 19 August 2021 11:40 AM
Vaccine hesitant listeners pose their questions and concerns to leading expert The University of the Witwatersrand's Professor Francois Venter answers listener questions on Covid-19 and vaccinations. 18 August 2021 4:51 PM
Moderna to start trials of new HIV vaccine using Covid-19 mRNA tech Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Abdool Karim, Director of the Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in SA. 18 August 2021 12:44 PM
View all World
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins Zambia's presidential election ISS Researcher Ringisai Chikohomero talks to Mandy Wiener about the peaceful transition of power in Zambia. 16 August 2021 2:26 PM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
View all Africa
'Ethical to set vaccination as requirement for entry into public shared spaces' John Maytham interviews Prof Keymanthri Moodley of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at the University of Stellenbosch. 19 August 2021 3:45 PM
Some looters need 'diversion' not jail - National Institute for Crime Prevention Lester Kiewit interviews Betzi Pierce, National Operational Manager at the National Institute for Crime Prevention (Nicro). 19 August 2021 10:08 AM
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show... 18 August 2021 7:39 PM
View all Opinion
[OPINION] Understanding the pathology of anti-vaxxers and vaccine resistant?

19 August 2021 8:35 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
anti-vaxxers
vaccine hesitant
vaccine resistance

Chris Vick talks to Refilwe Moloto about the rise in those who believe in conspiracy theories and reject proven science.
  • Chris Vick distinguishes between those who are vaccine-hesitant and those who are vaccine resistant
  • Those people who are vaccine-hesitant often have a mistrust in the system that can be overcome
  • He says those who are anti-vaxxers or vaccine-resistant have a worldview that seems rooted in a pathology that is unwilling to entertain any other views
© Dzmitry Dzemidovich/123rf.com

Vaccine hesitance is becoming a critical issue in South Africa. The country closes in on 78,000 deaths from Covid-19.

10.8% of the population has been vaccinated according to Bhekisisa Health.

No causality has been found between Covid vaccinations and deaths reports the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).

However, disinformation about covid-19 and the vaccinations is rife and is being spread widely on social media.

Many ask why? Heightened tensions, fear, anxiety, multi-causal challenges, and poor communication are all likely to have played a part.

Seasoned journalists and academics say media houses around the world are taking a stand against science denialism.

RELATED: Anti-vaxxers shouldn't be given media platform - News24 ombud George Claassen

Refilwe Moloto talks to the chair of the civil society initiative Covid Coms, Chris Vick, who has written about the challenge in South Africa of "making sense out of science; then, converting complex public health information from government-speak to plain language".

But how is this done, while curbing the spread of fake news?

RELATED: Vaccine hesitant listeners pose their questions and concerns to leading expert

RELATED: Medical doctor breaks down risk of Covid deaths vs adverse vaccination effects

Vick believes much of the vaccine hesitancy is linked to a lack of trust in the system.

We are finding quite a lot of mistrust of government communication around Covid-19 and much more confidence in the news media, civil society organisations such as ourselves, and medical experts.

Chris Vick, Chairperson - Covid Coms

He argues that the mistrust relates to problems people have experienced with the Electronic Vaccine Database System (EVDS), problems with supply, and problems with receiving SMSs confirming vaccination appointments.

It has created a bit of a trust deficit between people who want to get vaccinated but do not feel the system is working smoothly. Every time they hear about long queues or people being turned away, it eats away at the level of public confidence that exists.

Chris Vick, Chairperson - Covid Coms

'There is an important distinction between those who are vaccine-hesitant and those who are vaccine resistant,' says Vick.

He says when the vaccine rollout began about 5 months ago, vaccine resistance was low.

But we are finding in our interactions with the organisations we work with, that vaccine resistance is increasing quite significantly. It seems to be triggered by conspiracy theories - that there might be a 5G chip in it, or that you will grow a beard or a tail, all of which are silly and fairly easy to punch holes in.

Chris Vick, Chairperson - Covid Coms

However, he says the information machinery around vaccine resistance, whether formal or informal, is on the rise.

It is incredibly active at the moment.

Chris Vick, Chairperson - Covid Coms

Covid Coms focuses more on the vaccine-hesitant he says rather than resistant.

In other words, people who are open-minded, who have particular concerns about side effects, or about their ability to get access to the vaccine, particularly outside the urban areas. And there we are finding hesitation is decreasing.

Chris Vick, Chairperson - Covid Coms

He notes that in these situations it appears the more information made available and the more personal testimonies and success stories are shared, the more the hesitancy decreases.

But, there are such divergent views on this thing and it is polarising society around a new issue.

Chris Vick, Chairperson - Covid Coms

He compares the issue to those who promote polarised arguments around whether there is white genocide, farm attacks, xenophobia, and the like.

It is yet another example where it exposed the fissures and cracks in our society in terms of belief systems, in terms of values. It is a very complex issue because we are dealing with personal choice, we are dealing with behavioural change, we are dealing with personal fear, we are dealing with every individual's attitude towards science and medicine.

Chris Vick, Chairperson - Covid Coms

These differences make it very difficult to come up with a single solution or answer as to how we deal with both vaccine hesitancy and resistance, he says.

Why this rejection of proven science?

We are dealing with certain people whose foundation is based on science mixed with personal belief mixed with personal experience.

Chris Vick, Chairperson - Covid Coms

But my experience with the anti-vax people, if we can call them that, is that they are the sort of people who would have believed the earth could be flat, who would have been sceptical about cellphones when they were introduced believing they may create brain cancer - without any scientific evidence at all.

Chris Vick, Chairperson - Covid Coms

If you were to analyse the pathology of anti-vax people, a very strong belief of something that has been pushed into their heads - it is like talking to someone who literally does not want to hear your message.

Chris Vick, Chairperson - Covid Coms

He says he got his first hate email from a member of the public after he had been on a television interview.

It was like reading something out of Donald trump's playbook, in that you find pieces of information and ideas that suit your own construct, or your own world view and you join those dots and reject anything else.

Chris Vick, Chairperson - Covid Coms

If it suits your model and the way you want to attack another set of beliefs that are different from yours, you don't let the truth get in the way. You concoct conspiracy theories and you find examples that fit your narrative and push them out there without thinking of the consequences.

Chris Vick, Chairperson - Covid Coms

He says the email was anonymous.

It is quite insidious and poisonous and I don't understand the level of vitriol and passion people are putting into it, because surely if you don't agree with it then don't do it but why spend so much time trying to convince other people that they should not do it.

Chris Vick, Chairperson - Covid Coms



More from Local

Load shedding possible 6 -9 pm 'but we might be able to scrape through' - Eskom

19 August 2021 6:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Read More arrow_forward

Plant poachers target SA's endangered succulents as international demand grows

19 August 2021 5:32 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SAPS detective Captain Karel du Toit about the increasing theft of SA's endangered plants.

Read More arrow_forward

The legal question: Can a compulsory vaccination be enforced?

19 August 2021 5:15 PM

John Maytham speaks to renowned attorney Michael Evans about the likelihood of mandatory vaccinations.

Read More arrow_forward

Nobody has died in South Africa from Covid-19 vaccination – health regulator

19 August 2021 2:22 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Aisha Abdool Karim, a journalist at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.

Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 vaccinations now open to everyone over 18

19 August 2021 1:38 PM

The government has announced it is opening up Covid-19 vaccinations to everyone who wants one.

Read More arrow_forward

GBV victims face ongoing barriers to services, says Lisa Vetten

19 August 2021 11:38 AM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to gender activist and researcher Lisa Vetten about domestic violence during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read More arrow_forward

Some looters need 'diversion' not jail - National Institute for Crime Prevention

19 August 2021 10:08 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Betzi Pierce, National Operational Manager at the National Institute for Crime Prevention (Nicro).

Read More arrow_forward

Survivors lament condition of bus that crashed and killed 30 people

19 August 2021 8:58 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose.

Read More arrow_forward

Joburg muncipality SA's most corrupt, Cape Town no 5 - Corruption Watch report

18 August 2021 8:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to researcher Melusi Ncala about the new Corruption Watch report on graft in local government.

Read More arrow_forward

Govt wants you to pay 12% of your earnings into a state-managed pension fund

18 August 2021 7:12 PM

Who decides where the money goes? Bruce Whitfiled talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the new government plan.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

'The ConCourt doesn't have the power to postpone elections' - Freedom Under Law

19 August 2021 6:00 PM

John Maytham speaks to Nicole Fritz, CEO of Freedom Under Law about the possible postponement of the Local Government elections.

Read More arrow_forward

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula elected as new Speaker of National Assembly

19 August 2021 3:41 PM

Former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was elected with 199 supporting votes.

Read More arrow_forward

MPs begin casting their votes for new National Assembly Speaker

19 August 2021 2:00 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze and political analyst Sanusha Naidu about the election of a new National Assembly Speaker.

Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINER] Understanding the face of the Taliban and Afghanistan history

19 August 2021 11:40 AM

Dr Greg Mills the Brenthurst Foundation director analyses the situation in Afghanistan and the role of the Taliban.

Read More arrow_forward

Joburg muncipality SA's most corrupt, Cape Town no 5 - Corruption Watch report

18 August 2021 8:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to researcher Melusi Ncala about the new Corruption Watch report on graft in local government.

Read More arrow_forward

Govt wants you to pay 12% of your earnings into a state-managed pension fund

18 August 2021 7:12 PM

Who decides where the money goes? Bruce Whitfiled talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the new government plan.

Read More arrow_forward

Pop-up mobile vaccination sites at Gauteng taxi ranks 'met with great response'

18 August 2021 1:34 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo about this nimble initiative and finds out how it's working.

Read More arrow_forward

[POLITICAL ANALYSIS] Understanding current political power plays within ANC

18 August 2021 9:57 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to political analyst and researcher, Ongama Mtimka.

Read More arrow_forward

Transnet wants R100bn private investment in SA ports - how would it work?

17 August 2021 7:48 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Gavin Kelly (CEO, Road Freight Association) about the proposed public-private partnership.

Read More arrow_forward

Critical to encourage more people to get the jab ahead of SA's 4th wave - B4SA

17 August 2021 6:54 PM

Business for South Africa's Martin Kingston tells The Money Show about the strategy being drawn up to address vaccine hesitancy.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Plant poachers target SA's endangered succulents as international demand grows

19 August 2021 5:32 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SAPS detective Captain Karel du Toit about the increasing theft of SA's endangered plants.

Read More arrow_forward

Job hunting? Here's how to compile the perfect CV to land your dream job

19 August 2021 4:19 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Jill Watson, Recruitment Specialist and Founder of CreateCV.co.za.

Read More arrow_forward

'Ethical to set vaccination as requirement for entry into public shared spaces'

19 August 2021 3:45 PM

John Maytham interviews Prof Keymanthri Moodley of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at the University of Stellenbosch.

Read More arrow_forward

Nobody has died in South Africa from Covid-19 vaccination – health regulator

19 August 2021 2:22 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Aisha Abdool Karim, a journalist at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.

Read More arrow_forward

'Standard Bank offers self-service retrieval of PINs, putting clients at risk'

19 August 2021 1:02 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad

18 August 2021 7:39 PM

The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show

Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross: 'A lovely quiet driving experience'

18 August 2021 5:59 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to motoring journalist Ciro de Siena

Read More arrow_forward

Why Biodegradable plastic is not the solution to our plastic waste problem

18 August 2021 5:09 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler and Chandru Wadhwani, the joint Managing Director at Extrupet

Read More arrow_forward

Moderna to start trials of new HIV vaccine using Covid-19 mRNA tech

18 August 2021 12:44 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Abdool Karim, Director of the Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in SA.

Read More arrow_forward

Bipolar doctor on mission to 'cure' South Africans of mental health shame

18 August 2021 12:05 PM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr Samke J. Ngcobo about living with bipolar and changing the mental health narrative.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Load shedding possible 6 -9 pm 'but we might be able to scrape through' - Eskom

Business Local

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula elected as new Speaker of National Assembly

Politics

Covid-19 vaccinations now open to everyone over 18

Local

EWN Highlights

Police investigating 'active bomb threat' near US Capitol

19 August 2021 7:01 PM

Eskom: We may be forced to implement load shedding at short notice on Thursday

19 August 2021 5:52 PM

Zim police arrest several suspects after teen dies during childbirth

19 August 2021 5:37 PM

