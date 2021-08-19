Survivors lament condition of bus that crashed and killed 30 people





Families struggled to identify the badly mutilated bodies of loved ones who died in Monday’s bus crash on the N2 in the Eastern Cape

Authorities are conducting toxicology tests on the driver’s body

The bus was, according to survivors, in an atrocious condition

The death toll of Monday’s bus crash on the N2 between East London and Butterworth in the Eastern Cape remains at 30.

The incident happened at Kei Cuttings, known for its high accident rate.

The driver of the long-distance double-decker bus, who died in the crash, reportedly lost control before plunging down a steep embankment.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation is leading an investigation into the roadworthiness of the bus, but a clear cause has not been made known.

Some people who passed away are yet to be identified.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose (scroll up to listen).

The families are distraught. They had the unenviable task of having to identify their loved ones… and speaking to authorities who are performing the post-mortems. Their bodies were in no state to be viewed by anyone, however… they had to go through that process. Unathi Binqose, spokesperson - Eastern Cape Transport Department

The bodies are badly decapitated. It is a struggle even for the families to identify their loved ones… It took us a while to identify the driver… Authorities will run toxicology tests to see if he was in a good state to drive, or if he suffered a heart attack… Unathi Binqose, spokesperson - Eastern Cape Transport Department

That route is known for its twists and turns, uphills and downhills… That stretch calls for respect from drivers… Unathi Binqose, spokesperson - Eastern Cape Transport Department

We are looking at the condition of the bus… Speaking to survivors; they were lamenting the condition of the bus. They say it gave problems since they left Cape Town, and things got worse about 60 kilometres to where tragedy struck. They say uphill, it reached human walking pace… and downhill the driver hit it hard to make up for time lost uphill… Unathi Binqose, spokesperson - Eastern Cape Transport Department