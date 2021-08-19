Some looters need 'diversion' not jail - National Institute for Crime Prevention
There would be no benefit to society to mindlessly criminalise some of the people who took part in the looting that swept parts of KZN and Gauteng in July, argues Nicro
“Diversion programmes” are far more likely to rehabilitate the majority of those arrested for looting
Diversion is a justice process by which people who have committed non-violent crimes get a second chance by way of accepting responsibility and making amends
The National Institute for Crime Prevention (Nicro) is calling on the courts to refer “less serious looters” for diversion programmes instead of jail time.
About 3400 people were arrested in July for public violence and looting.
Of those, only a handful have been charged for incitement.
Nicro has been dealing with offenders in the criminal justice system – and rehabilitation – for 111 years.
Lester Kiewit interviews Betzi Pierce, National Operational Manager at Nicro (scroll up to listen).
If we look at all the structural injustices in South Africa, it’s not surprising that this has happened… It was a convergence of many factors. We had the political supporters of former President Zuma… We had opportunistic criminals. But we also had many poor Black South Africans that are marginalised, vulnerable, desperate, with nothing to lose because they’re not valued. They don’t have anything.Betzi Pierce, National Operational Manager - National Institute for Crime Prevention
We’ve got millions of young people who are idle… They have no reason to be hopeful… They are not concerned about being arrested for looting… A big portion of them should not be labelled as criminals and should receive support and intervention.Betzi Pierce, National Operational Manager - National Institute for Crime Prevention
We do a very thorough assessment… the conditions they live in… their values… We interview them about their perception of what they did… We challenge them… so we can get to the bottom of why this crime was committed…Betzi Pierce, National Operational Manager - National Institute for Crime Prevention
If we want to prevent crime, we have to change people’s behaviour. Merely putting people into prison is not going to change their behaviour… It’s almost a University of Crime…Betzi Pierce, National Operational Manager - National Institute for Crime Prevention
Diversion is a justice process. The aim is to give offenders accused of less serious, non-violent crimes a second chance… Diversion is not a ‘get out of jail free’ card… It's hard work… They have to accept responsibility and make amends…Betzi Pierce, National Operational Manager - National Institute for Crime Prevention
