GBV victims face ongoing barriers to services, says Lisa Vetten
- Gender activist and researcher Lisa Vetten says women abuse continues to climb during the Covid-19 pandemic, regardless of whether the increase is modest or not
- Although GBV statistics have not "exploded" as initially anticipated, Vetten says women continue to face barriers to support services
Although gender-based violence statistics have not climbed at the rate that was expected during the Covid-19 pandemic, activists have warned that it remains an ongoing problem.
Incidents of domestic violence are still increasing, particularly when the government implements tighter lockdown regulations.
RELATED: GBV call centre received over 120,000 calls in the first three weeks of lockdown
Gender activist and researcher Lisa Vetten says data shows that women still face barriers to seeking help and accessing services when reporting cases.
Vetten says the police's handling of GBV cases has been further compromised by their skewed focus on enforcing lockdown regulations and their desensitised approach to cases of abuse.
RELATED: GBV activists criticise new bill 'obligating' people to report domestic violence
What we must never forget is that domestic violence was a problem long before the Covid-19 lockdown and it continues to be a problem.Lisa Vetten, Research associate - Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)
If you look at the police data, if you look at hospital admission data, if you look at the GBV command centre data and [data from] shelters, you can see a much more complicated picture going on. At the best, there was no change in the levels of violence women experienced.Lisa Vetten, Research associate - Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)
For women, it either remained the same and there are indications that in parts of the country, it did increase during the hard lockdown. But certainly from Level 3 onwards it has continued to climb and it still remains a problem.Lisa Vetten, Research associate - Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)
If we only focus on numbers, we're not asking the questions of what happened to the services? What happened to women, what was it like to live through that period.Lisa Vetten, Research associate - Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)
