[EXPLAINER] Understanding the face of the Taliban and Afghanistan history
- The Taliban have presented a more tolerant face to the world, but is this to be believed?
- Analyst Greg Mills says the Taliban only have around 60 to 70,000 fighting troops across Afghanistan so need to maintain stability and calm
- Analyst Greg Mills discusses the impact of the Taliban victory on the region and the world at large
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Greg Mills, director of the Johannesburg-based Brenthurst Foundation, to give us a wrap of what is happening in Afghanistan now, and the history of the problem, looking back to when the United States invaded Afghanistan in 2001.
Can the new kinder and more tolerant face the Taliban is telling the world it now has be believed, asks Refilwe?
I think we have to wait and see. They are going to say all sorts of things because they want to maintain a degree of stability and calm. Frankly, they have only got about 60 or 70,000 fighting troops across the entire country, so they have a pretty tenuous hold on security.Dr Greg Mills, Director - Brenthurst Foundation
So how did the Taliban win this war?
They won this war essentially because the central government imploded in the wake of the American-led withdrawal.Dr Greg Mills, Director - Brenthurst Foundation
He says time will tell if the Taliban really does have a more moderate face.
We will have to wait and see whether the Taliban with the more moderate face of Doha is the one that takes power in Kabul.Dr Greg Mills, Director - Brenthurst Foundation
For those living in Afghanistan, he says he hopes this is the case.
In particular for women and girl Afghans who otherwise will have a pretty terrible time of things if the first period of Taliban 1.0 was anything to go by.Dr Greg Mills, Director - Brenthurst Foundation
He adds that he hopes for a more moderate Taliban to ensure the region is not destabilised as well.
I cannot imagine Iran wants a radical Suni regime next door and the same applies to China and Russia...and India and Pakistan.Dr Greg Mills, Director - Brenthurst Foundation
What does the impact of the Taliban victory mean for other radical groups globally is a wider concern, he notes.
Will they then go on their own resurgence and try and take over large bits of territory and will they win support in the manner the Taliban seems to have done?Dr Greg Mills, Director - Brenthurst Foundation
Most countries are playing a wait-and-see game.Dr Greg Mills, Director - Brenthurst Foundation
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_118638824_afghan-soldier-with-a-gun-this-is-a-mercenary-soldier-from-isis-.html?vti=m0gtdxi1hu46x6h6mt-1-6
More from World
Vaccine hesitant listeners pose their questions and concerns to leading expert
The University of the Witwatersrand's Professor Francois Venter answers listener questions on Covid-19 and vaccinations.Read More
Moderna to start trials of new HIV vaccine using Covid-19 mRNA tech
Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Abdool Karim, Director of the Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in SA.Read More
Medical doctor breaks down risk of Covid deaths vs adverse vaccination effects
30k people out of 1 million people with Covid would die compared to 8 or 9 people out of 1 million getting J&J jab, says doctor.Read More
New Zealand locks down entire country – because one man has Covid
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Everybody is in fear, crying. We don’t know what’s happening – Kabul resident
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Rahimi Mashwani, a resident of Kabul.Read More
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul
'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show.Read More
'Americans wasted trillions on Afghan military – they just faded'
Mandy Wiener interviews Professor John Stremlau of International Relations at Wits University.Read More
US to investigate Elon Musk's 'Tesla' Autopilot system 5 years after fatal crash
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
Petition launched in efforts to get SA off UK's red list for travel
Monika Iuel, Chief Marketing Officer at Wesgro talks to Reflwe Moloto.Read More
More from Politics
'The ConCourt doesn't have the power to postpone elections' - Freedom Under Law
John Maytham speaks to Nicole Fritz, CEO of Freedom Under Law about the possible postponement of the Local Government elections.Read More
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula elected as new Speaker of National Assembly
Former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was elected with 199 supporting votes.Read More
MPs begin casting their votes for new National Assembly Speaker
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze and political analyst Sanusha Naidu about the election of a new National Assembly Speaker.Read More
[OPINION] Understanding the pathology of anti-vaxxers and vaccine resistant?
Chris Vick talks to Refilwe Moloto about the rise in those who believe in conspiracy theories and reject proven science.Read More
Joburg muncipality SA's most corrupt, Cape Town no 5 - Corruption Watch report
Bruce Whitfield talks to researcher Melusi Ncala about the new Corruption Watch report on graft in local government.Read More
Govt wants you to pay 12% of your earnings into a state-managed pension fund
Who decides where the money goes? Bruce Whitfiled talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the new government plan.Read More
Pop-up mobile vaccination sites at Gauteng taxi ranks 'met with great response'
Mandy Wiener speaks to Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo about this nimble initiative and finds out how it's working.Read More
[POLITICAL ANALYSIS] Understanding current political power plays within ANC
Refilwe Moloto speaks to political analyst and researcher, Ongama Mtimka.Read More
Transnet wants R100bn private investment in SA ports - how would it work?
Bruce Whitfield talks to Gavin Kelly (CEO, Road Freight Association) about the proposed public-private partnership.Read More