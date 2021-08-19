Streaming issues? Report here
[EXPLAINER] Understanding the face of the Taliban and Afghanistan history

19 August 2021 11:40 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Dr Greg Mills the Brenthurst Foundation director analyses the situation in Afghanistan and the role of the Taliban.
  • The Taliban have presented a more tolerant face to the world, but is this to be believed?
  • Analyst Greg Mills says the Taliban only have around 60 to 70,000 fighting troops across Afghanistan so need to maintain stability and calm
  • Analyst Greg Mills discusses the impact of the Taliban victory on the region and the world at large
Copyright: aleksandr72 / 123rf

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Greg Mills, director of the Johannesburg-based Brenthurst Foundation, to give us a wrap of what is happening in Afghanistan now, and the history of the problem, looking back to when the United States invaded Afghanistan in 2001.

Can the new kinder and more tolerant face the Taliban is telling the world it now has be believed, asks Refilwe?

I think we have to wait and see. They are going to say all sorts of things because they want to maintain a degree of stability and calm. Frankly, they have only got about 60 or 70,000 fighting troops across the entire country, so they have a pretty tenuous hold on security.

Dr Greg Mills, Director - Brenthurst Foundation

So how did the Taliban win this war?

They won this war essentially because the central government imploded in the wake of the American-led withdrawal.

Dr Greg Mills, Director - Brenthurst Foundation

He says time will tell if the Taliban really does have a more moderate face.

We will have to wait and see whether the Taliban with the more moderate face of Doha is the one that takes power in Kabul.

Dr Greg Mills, Director - Brenthurst Foundation

For those living in Afghanistan, he says he hopes this is the case.

In particular for women and girl Afghans who otherwise will have a pretty terrible time of things if the first period of Taliban 1.0 was anything to go by.

Dr Greg Mills, Director - Brenthurst Foundation

He adds that he hopes for a more moderate Taliban to ensure the region is not destabilised as well.

I cannot imagine Iran wants a radical Suni regime next door and the same applies to China and Russia...and India and Pakistan.

Dr Greg Mills, Director - Brenthurst Foundation

What does the impact of the Taliban victory mean for other radical groups globally is a wider concern, he notes.

Will they then go on their own resurgence and try and take over large bits of territory and will they win support in the manner the Taliban seems to have done?

Dr Greg Mills, Director - Brenthurst Foundation

Most countries are playing a wait-and-see game.

Dr Greg Mills, Director - Brenthurst Foundation



19 August 2021 11:40 AM
by Barbara Friedman
