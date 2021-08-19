Stay-at-home moms battle prejudice when resuming careers, study finds





The CVs of stay-at-home moms are often overlooked by hiring managers, according to the 2021 Women’s Report

The University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB) published its 2021 Women’s Report exploring the challenges facing mothers in the workplace

© dolgachov/123rf.com

Mothers who wish to return to work after giving birth often face prolonged unemployment and bias when applying for jobs.

This is according to the 2021 Women’s Report conducted by the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB).

Lunga Tukani, a USB MBA alumnus and contributor to the 2021 Women’s Report says women who take career breaks to focus on childcare are often discriminated against.

Tukani has found that hiring managers "are likely to put their CV aside due to concerns about the break in the employment service and that on its own would constitute prejudice against stay-at-home moms."

He's written a report outlining how the discrimination facing working mothers causes some women to switch employers or careers, or even give up on working entirely.

Tukani says the workplace over 60% of female talent because of hiring managers’ negative perceptions of women who have been stay-at-home mothers.

Businesses could be losing up to 60% of female talent when they come back and this stems from the perceptions that exist. Lunga Tukani, MBA alumnus - University of Stellenbosch Business School

In the main, the workplace for many years was never designed for women. Lunga Tukani, MBA alumnus - University of Stellenbosch Business School

If we have perceptions and we acknowledge them and we start having these conversations, we start to relook and rethink the culture of work so that it is more inclusive. Lunga Tukani, MBA alumnus - University of Stellenbosch Business School