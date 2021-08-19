UCT VC Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng spins her favourite tunes on Capetalk
She's the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Town and has been deeply involved in the struggles of students at UCT over the years.
Since taking the top spot at UCT in 2018, she made it her mission to connect with students and the community. She loves her life, her home and her family and is looking forward to bringing you her favourite 80s and 90s songs on Sunday morning.
Also, a renowned scientist she has won many awards for excellence in service in South Africa and on the global stage - among them The Order of the Baobab and NSTF award for being the most outstanding Senior Black Female Researcher over the last 5 to 10 years.
All in all, Mamokgethi Phakeng is not just a brilliant mind, but a soulful individual who loves her home and her university family.
