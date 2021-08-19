MPs begin casting their votes for new National Assembly Speaker





A National Assembly hybrid plenary sitting in line with COVID-19 regulations on 27 August 2020.

Members of Parliament (MPs) have started making their way to the ballot booths to cast their secret vote to elect a new National Assembly Speaker.

Former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is expected to be elected as the next Speaker after she was nominated by the African National Congress (ANC).

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has also nominated its parliamentary caucus leader Annelie Lotriet for the position.

A vacancy was created after former National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise was appointed as the new Minister of Defence when President Cyril Ramaphosa's reshuffled his cabinet.

The election of the National Assembly Speaker is being presided over by Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe while the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is not participating in the process.

MPs are casting their votes in two separate chambers in order to observe Covid-19 safety protocols during the voting process, reports Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze.

Judge Hlophe is expected to announce the outcome of the vote later today.

Members are going to one by one cast their ballot. There are two voting booths. Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News

It will take about four hours for them to conduct the entire process, including counting the vote, before coming back and announcing the eventual person who is going to be a Speaker. Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Mapisa-Nqakula corruption claims

There has been a great deal of objection over the nomination of Mapisa-Nqakula who has been seen as the "unpopular choice", according to Ndenze.

According to News24, Mapisa-Nqakula is under investigation for corruption.

It's being reported that Parliament's joint standing committee on Defence appointed a task team to investigate corruption allegations against her two months ago.

Political analyst Sanusha Naidu says Mapisa-Nqakula's tainted reputation will create questions about her credibility as a possible Speaker.

If she is appointed to the role, she may have to oversee her own corruption probe.