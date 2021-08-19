Covid-19 vaccinations now open to everyone over 18
All adults will be entitled to a Covid-19 vaccine from Friday.
The decision by Cabinet to approve vaccinations for those aged between 18 and 34 is aimed at increasing South Africa’s slowing vaccine rollout.
The country has enough doses, but demand has not kept up.
Almost 10 million people have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
