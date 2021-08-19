Covid-19 vaccinations now open to everyone over 18





All adults will be entitled to a Covid-19 vaccine from Friday.

The decision by Cabinet to approve vaccinations for those aged between 18 and 34 is aimed at increasing South Africa’s slowing vaccine rollout.

Vaccination for those over 18 is now open, two weeks before previously anticipated. © antoniodiaz/123rf.com

The country has enough doses, but demand has not kept up.

Almost 10 million people have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.