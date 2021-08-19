Nobody has died in South Africa from Covid-19 vaccination – health regulator
There has not been a single death caused by Covid-19 vaccination in South Africa between 17 May and 31 July, according to the health regulator
Covid-19 vaccination does not offer full protection against disease, but it does offer substantial protection against severe disease and death
Nobody has died in South Africa from getting a Covid-19 vaccine, a report by the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority shows.
The report looked at more than seven million doses administered between 17 May and 31 July.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Aisha Abdool Karim, a journalist at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre (scroll up to listen).
The vaccine is not causing people to die…Aisha Abdool Karim, journalist - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
The six people who had Covid [and died] after being vaccinated; I think it's important to understand that Covid vaccines do not give you a 100% guarantee against infection. But they do offer a significant reduction against severe disease…Aisha Abdool Karim, journalist - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
You’re less likely to be hospitalised or to develop severe disease as a result of Covid after you’ve been vaccinated.Aisha Abdool Karim, journalist - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
In most cases, the reported side effects have been fairly mild. Of the deaths, none of them have been linked to the vaccine.Aisha Abdool Karim, journalist - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_169540965_covid-19-coronavirus-vaccination-campaign-in-a-clinic-people-getting-vaccinated-from-doctor-and-nurs.html?vti=nx1h70uo4b4vrw3eau-1-4
