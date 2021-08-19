Nobody has died in South Africa from Covid-19 vaccination – health regulator





There has not been a single death caused by Covid-19 vaccination in South Africa between 17 May and 31 July, according to the health regulator

Covid-19 vaccination does not offer full protection against disease, but it does offer substantial protection against severe disease and death

Vaccinated against Covid-19. © oneinchpunch/123rf.com

RELATED: Medicine regulator’s investigations continue to find no link between deaths and Covid vaccine - Daily Maverick

Nobody has died in South Africa from getting a Covid-19 vaccine, a report by the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority shows.

The report looked at more than seven million doses administered between 17 May and 31 July.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Aisha Abdool Karim, a journalist at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre (scroll up to listen).

The vaccine is not causing people to die… Aisha Abdool Karim, journalist - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

The six people who had Covid [and died] after being vaccinated; I think it's important to understand that Covid vaccines do not give you a 100% guarantee against infection. But they do offer a significant reduction against severe disease… Aisha Abdool Karim, journalist - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

You’re less likely to be hospitalised or to develop severe disease as a result of Covid after you’ve been vaccinated. Aisha Abdool Karim, journalist - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre