Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula elected as new Speaker of National Assembly
- ANC MP Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has been elected the National Assembly's new Speaker
- Members of Parliament cast their votes on Thursday afternoon
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has officially been voted as the new Speaker of the National Assembly.
The former defence minister received 199 votes while Democratic Alliance nominee Annelie Lotriet received 82 votes.
The voting process took place on Thursday afternoon by secret ballot.
There had been strong objections to Mapisa-Nqakula's nomination as Speaker, including from opposition parties and some civil society groups.
RELATED: MPs begin casting their votes for new National Assembly Speaker
#ElectionofSpeaker Mapisa Nqakula: "This is particularly an emotional occasion for me. I sincerely felt humbled to be nominated to position speaker". BN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 19, 2021
BREAKING: Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has been elected the speaker of the National Assembly.— Scapegoat (@AndiMakinana) August 19, 2021
She becomes the sixth person to occupy the position since 1994.
Mapisa-Nqakula: 199
Lotriet: 82
Spoilt Votes: 17
Total votes: 298
Source : @SANDF_ZA/Twitter
More from Politics
'The ConCourt doesn't have the power to postpone elections' - Freedom Under Law
John Maytham speaks to Nicole Fritz, CEO of Freedom Under Law about the possible postponement of the Local Government elections.Read More
MPs begin casting their votes for new National Assembly Speaker
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze and political analyst Sanusha Naidu about the election of a new National Assembly Speaker.Read More
[EXPLAINER] Understanding the face of the Taliban and Afghanistan history
Dr Greg Mills the Brenthurst Foundation director analyses the situation in Afghanistan and the role of the Taliban.Read More
[OPINION] Understanding the pathology of anti-vaxxers and vaccine resistant?
Chris Vick talks to Refilwe Moloto about the rise in those who believe in conspiracy theories and reject proven science.Read More
Joburg muncipality SA's most corrupt, Cape Town no 5 - Corruption Watch report
Bruce Whitfield talks to researcher Melusi Ncala about the new Corruption Watch report on graft in local government.Read More
Govt wants you to pay 12% of your earnings into a state-managed pension fund
Who decides where the money goes? Bruce Whitfiled talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the new government plan.Read More
Pop-up mobile vaccination sites at Gauteng taxi ranks 'met with great response'
Mandy Wiener speaks to Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo about this nimble initiative and finds out how it's working.Read More
[POLITICAL ANALYSIS] Understanding current political power plays within ANC
Refilwe Moloto speaks to political analyst and researcher, Ongama Mtimka.Read More
Transnet wants R100bn private investment in SA ports - how would it work?
Bruce Whitfield talks to Gavin Kelly (CEO, Road Freight Association) about the proposed public-private partnership.Read More