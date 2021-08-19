Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula elected as new Speaker of National Assembly





ANC MP Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has been elected the National Assembly's new Speaker

Members of Parliament cast their votes on Thursday afternoon

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has officially been voted as the new Speaker of the National Assembly.

The former defence minister received 199 votes while Democratic Alliance nominee Annelie Lotriet received 82 votes.

The voting process took place on Thursday afternoon by secret ballot.

There had been strong objections to Mapisa-Nqakula's nomination as Speaker, including from opposition parties and some civil society groups.

#ElectionofSpeaker Mapisa Nqakula: "This is particularly an emotional occasion for me. I sincerely felt humbled to be nominated to position speaker". BN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 19, 2021