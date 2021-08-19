'Ethical to set vaccination as requirement for entry into public shared spaces'





It is ethically defensible, perhaps even ethically obligatory, to consider compulsory vaccination in some instances, says Moodley

For example, she argues that it is ethically defendable to set vaccination as a requirement for entry into public shared spaces

© andreiaskirka/123rf.com

It is not uncommon for governments and institutions to mandate certain actions or types of behaviour in order to protect the wellbeing of individuals or communities.

What are the limits of such policies?

Under what circumstances is it ethically justifiable to mandate vaccination against Covid-19 for the sake of the health and wellbeing of the public, despite individual rights, liberty, and autonomy?

John Maytham posed these questions to Professor Keymanthri Moodley, Director of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at the University of Stellenbosch (scroll up to listen).

Taking a public health ethics approach completely justifies implementing a measure that is for the common good. Professor Keymanthri Moodley, Centre for Medical Ethics and Law - University of Stellenbosch

Failure to vaccinate is resulting in more admissions to hospitals, more demands on ICU resources, and the limited healthcare staff we have in South Africa. Professor Keymanthri Moodley, Centre for Medical Ethics and Law - University of Stellenbosch

When we balance various rights, the right to life holds an indisputable position… Professor Keymanthri Moodley, Centre for Medical Ethics and Law - University of Stellenbosch

Starting with high-risk environments like hospitals, old age homes… Those are the types of environments one needs to consider for mandatory policies… Professor Keymanthri Moodley, Centre for Medical Ethics and Law - University of Stellenbosch