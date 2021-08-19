Job hunting? Here's how to compile the perfect CV to land your dream job





Recruitment specialist Jill Watson says CV trends have changed over the last decade or so

Unnecessary information about matric qualifications and hobbies should be omitted

Social media profiles like LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter should be included

We all know that jobs are in high demand, but in short supply.

So to even secure an interview, you have to make a really good first impression.

In most cases, it is your curriculum vitae (CV) that constitutes that first impression.

But CV trends change, as do fashion trends, and what was considered absolutely valuable to include a decade or so ago, might not even make it onto a CV today.

Jill Watson is a recruitment specialist and founder of CreateCV.co.za, with over 20 years of experience in the recruitment industry.

Watson says a CV needs to be simple and to the point.

Be relevant. One of the most important things about writing a CV is that it must be job specific these days. It's no longer one CV fits all. Jill Watson - Founder of CreateCV.co.za

You no longer have to say I wrote matric, and these were the seven subjects that I qualified in or these are my hobbies. Jill Watson - Founder of CreateCV.co.za

Watson says when applying for jobs these days, it's vital to include your social media profiles.

Sixty-percent of hiring managers do say that they're less likely to give you an interview if they can't find you online. Jill Watson - Founder of CreateCV.co.za

Make sure that you are visible to your employer online. So if you've got a LinkedIn profile, remember that's very important. If you don't have a link in profile, first write your CV, then copy and paste it into your LinkedIn profile. Jill Watson - Founder of CreateCV.co.za

