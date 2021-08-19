New conditions make it likely regulator will finally approve sale of Burger King
Grand Parade Investments has announced that the sale of Burger King SA is back on the cards.
It said the parties concerned have reached agreement with the Competition Commission on a revised set of conditions for the proposed deal.
The statement comes more than two months after the Commission's historic decision to block the sale of Burger King by Grand Parade (68% black-owned) on public interest grounds.
The Commission said the BEE credentials of the buyer (Emerging Capital Partners) weren't good enough.
RELATED: Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Bakhe Majenge, Principal Legal Counsel at the Competition Commission.
Majenge confirms that there has been a breakthrough, although the deal has not yet been finally approved by the Competition Tribunal.
It has been endorsed by the Competition Commission. The Competition Tribunal is just awaiting some changes which it had suggested to the wording of the employee share ownership scheme.Bakhe Majenge, Principal Legal Counsel - Competition Commission
Once that has been provided by Burger King South Africa... the Tribunal is then likely to approve the deal.Bakhe Majenge, Principal Legal Counsel - Competition Commission
Majenge explains that the "package of commitments" made by Burger King should be seen holistically as a cluster of commitments.
We were satisfied, particularly with the commitments that seek to unlock opportunities for new entrants. We were satisfied that those value chain opportunities provide a sufficiently weighty countervailing public interest to the loss of BEE shareholding.Bakhe Majenge, Principal Legal Counsel - Competition Commission
I think it's necessary for us to clarify: Had we received the same cluster of commitment that we have now, we would certainly have approved this deal with the same set of conditions. The conditions we have now are a significant qualitative improvement in terms of transformation...Bakhe Majenge, Principal Legal Counsel - Competition Commission
Listen to Majenge explain the improvements in detail:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jannoon028/jannoon0281507/jannoon028150701318/42966755-bangkok-july-19-2015-burger-king-restaurant-in-don-mueang-international-airport-it-is-the-second-lar.jpg
