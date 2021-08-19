New conditions make it likely regulator will finally approve sale of Burger King

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LATEST CRIME STATS] 5760 murders recorded between 1 April and 30 June 2021 Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs. 20 August 2021 1:55 PM
We can have a better Christmas and an even better 2022 – Health Minister Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque. 20 August 2021 12:56 PM
Plett Rage organisers announce 'no vax, no entry rule' Ronen Klugman, Plett Rage organiser talks to Mandy Wiener about the annual iconic end of matric event. 20 August 2021 12:20 PM
View all Local
'It's not Zuma's intention to shift blame or implicate Mandela in arms deal' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi about the former president's arms deal... 20 August 2021 2:52 PM
IEC lawyers grilled about going to ConCourt instead of Parly to delay elections Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze and former IEC deputy chair Terry Tselane about th... 20 August 2021 1:42 PM
73% of South Africans want jabs, but only 55% of 18 to 24-year-olds - Survey Director of the UJ Centre of Social Change Prof Carin Runciman speaks to Refilwe Moloto about research into vaccine hesitancy. 20 August 2021 11:28 AM
View all Politics
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
Car dealerships flouting new right-to-repair rules for maintenance plans - R2RSA Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Right to Repair SA's CEO Kate Elliot about the lobby group's investigation into industry n... 20 August 2021 7:48 AM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 20 August 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 20 August 2021 5:12 PM
Colour blind? Lenses allow you to see all the colours of the rainbow One in 12 men are colour blind says optometrist Sarah Hartley and Pilestone Africa's Katie Williams talks about glasses that help. 20 August 2021 4:07 PM
3 women-driven series to binge this weekend In the spirit of Women's Month, our Binge Buddy Matt Green chats to Refilwe Moloto about three shows to look out for. 20 August 2021 10:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
Bonteheuwel Table Tennis ace Theo Cogill jets off to Tokyo for Paralympic Games Zain Johnson speaks to Theo Cogill who will represent Team SA at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. 17 August 2021 3:05 PM
Boks power past Los Pumas to start Rugby Championship defence The home side saw several changes following their series victory over the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town last Saturday. 14 August 2021 7:08 PM
Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za. 13 August 2021 11:13 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 20 August 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 20 August 2021 5:12 PM
Showmax’s dystopian thriller 'Glasshouse' premieres in Canada Pippa Hudson interviews Glasshouse Director Kelsey Egan. 20 August 2021 3:17 PM
Plett Rage organisers announce 'no vax, no entry rule' Ronen Klugman, Plett Rage organiser talks to Mandy Wiener about the annual iconic end of matric event. 20 August 2021 12:20 PM
View all Entertainment
[EXPLAINER] Understanding the face of the Taliban and Afghanistan history Dr Greg Mills the Brenthurst Foundation director analyses the situation in Afghanistan and the role of the Taliban. 19 August 2021 11:40 AM
Vaccine hesitant listeners pose their questions and concerns to leading expert The University of the Witwatersrand's Professor Francois Venter answers listener questions on Covid-19 and vaccinations. 18 August 2021 4:51 PM
Moderna to start trials of new HIV vaccine using Covid-19 mRNA tech Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Abdool Karim, Director of the Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in SA. 18 August 2021 12:44 PM
View all World
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins Zambia's presidential election ISS Researcher Ringisai Chikohomero talks to Mandy Wiener about the peaceful transition of power in Zambia. 16 August 2021 2:26 PM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
View all Africa
Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula is wholly unsuitable as Speaker of Parliament - DA Refilwe Moloto interviews Democratic Alliance spokesperson and MP Siviwe Gwarube. 20 August 2021 10:06 AM
'Ethical to set vaccination as requirement for entry into public shared spaces' John Maytham interviews Prof Keymanthri Moodley of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at the University of Stellenbosch. 19 August 2021 3:45 PM
Some looters need 'diversion' not jail - National Institute for Crime Prevention Lester Kiewit interviews Betzi Pierce, National Operational Manager at the National Institute for Crime Prevention (Nicro). 19 August 2021 10:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

New conditions make it likely regulator will finally approve sale of Burger King

19 August 2021 8:24 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Competition Commission
Grand Parade Investments
Burger King
Competition Tribunal
Burger King SA
Burger King sale
Emerging Capital Partners Africa Fund IV
Emerging Capital Partners
Bakhe Majenge

The Money Show gets clarity on a breakthrough in the deal from Bakhe Majenge, Chief Legal Counsel at the Competition Commission.

Grand Parade Investments has announced that the sale of Burger King SA is back on the cards.

It said the parties concerned have reached agreement with the Competition Commission on a revised set of conditions for the proposed deal.

© Teerawut Masawat/123rf.com

The statement comes more than two months after the Commission's historic decision to block the sale of Burger King by Grand Parade (68% black-owned) on public interest grounds.

The Commission said the BEE credentials of the buyer (Emerging Capital Partners) weren't good enough.

RELATED: Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Bakhe Majenge, Principal Legal Counsel at the Competition Commission.

Majenge confirms that there has been a breakthrough, although the deal has not yet been finally approved by the Competition Tribunal.

It has been endorsed by the Competition Commission. The Competition Tribunal is just awaiting some changes which it had suggested to the wording of the employee share ownership scheme.

Bakhe Majenge, Principal Legal Counsel - Competition Commission

Once that has been provided by Burger King South Africa... the Tribunal is then likely to approve the deal.

Bakhe Majenge, Principal Legal Counsel - Competition Commission

Majenge explains that the "package of commitments" made by Burger King should be seen holistically as a cluster of commitments.

We were satisfied, particularly with the commitments that seek to unlock opportunities for new entrants. We were satisfied that those value chain opportunities provide a sufficiently weighty countervailing public interest to the loss of BEE shareholding.

Bakhe Majenge, Principal Legal Counsel - Competition Commission

I think it's necessary for us to clarify: Had we received the same cluster of commitment that we have now, we would certainly have approved this deal with the same set of conditions. The conditions we have now are a significant qualitative improvement in terms of transformation...

Bakhe Majenge, Principal Legal Counsel - Competition Commission

Listen to Majenge explain the improvements in detail:




19 August 2021 8:24 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Competition Commission
Grand Parade Investments
Burger King
Competition Tribunal
Burger King SA
Burger King sale
Emerging Capital Partners Africa Fund IV
Emerging Capital Partners
Bakhe Majenge

More from Business

Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much

20 August 2021 11:43 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Car dealerships flouting new right-to-repair rules for maintenance plans - R2RSA

20 August 2021 7:48 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Right to Repair SA's CEO Kate Elliot about the lobby group's investigation into industry non-compliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund

19 August 2021 9:02 PM

Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Standard Bank earnings double in 6 months, plans to open branches in PnP stores

19 August 2021 8:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala about the Group's 1H21 results and South Africa's economic recovery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rand slumps to worst level since March

19 August 2021 7:20 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution at Rand Merchant Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Load shedding possible 6-9 pm 'but we might be able to scrape through' - Eskom

19 August 2021 6:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stay-at-home moms battle prejudice when resuming careers, study finds

19 August 2021 1:18 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB) MBA alumnus Lunga Tukani about the USB 2021 Women’s Report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Standard Bank offers self-service retrieval of PINs, putting clients at risk'

19 August 2021 1:02 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg muncipality SA's most corrupt, Cape Town no 5 - Corruption Watch report

18 August 2021 8:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to researcher Melusi Ncala about the new Corruption Watch report on graft in local government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Naspers-Prosus share swap helped to 'break' the JSE

18 August 2021 8:19 PM

The Money Show talks to Michael Treherne (Portfolio Manager, Vestact Asset Management) about the morning's trading outage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

'It's not Zuma's intention to shift blame or implicate Mandela in arms deal'

20 August 2021 2:52 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi about the former president's arms deal trial.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IEC lawyers grilled about going to ConCourt instead of Parly to delay elections

20 August 2021 1:42 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze and former IEC deputy chair Terry Tselane about the ConCourt application to postpone local govt elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

73% of South Africans want jabs, but only 55% of 18 to 24-year-olds - Survey

20 August 2021 11:28 AM

Director of the UJ Centre of Social Change Prof Carin Runciman speaks to Refilwe Moloto about research into vaccine hesitancy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula is wholly unsuitable as Speaker of Parliament - DA

20 August 2021 10:06 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Democratic Alliance spokesperson and MP Siviwe Gwarube.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Holomisa on Mapisa-Nqakula corruption claims: 'ANC rewards wrongdoing'

19 August 2021 7:48 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to UDM leader Bantu Holomisa about the corruption claims against new National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

'The ConCourt doesn't have the power to postpone elections' - Freedom Under Law

19 August 2021 6:00 PM

John Maytham speaks to Nicole Fritz, CEO of Freedom Under Law about the possible postponement of the Local Government elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula elected as new Speaker of National Assembly

19 August 2021 3:41 PM

Former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was elected with 199 supporting votes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MPs begin casting their votes for new National Assembly Speaker

19 August 2021 2:00 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze and political analyst Sanusha Naidu about the election of a new National Assembly Speaker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINER] Understanding the face of the Taliban and Afghanistan history

19 August 2021 11:40 AM

Dr Greg Mills the Brenthurst Foundation director analyses the situation in Afghanistan and the role of the Taliban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[OPINION] Understanding the pathology of anti-vaxxers and vaccine resistant?

19 August 2021 8:35 AM

Chris Vick talks to Refilwe Moloto about the rise in those who believe in conspiracy theories and reject proven science.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Winde urges over-18s to register beforehand on EVDS to help speed up vax process

Local

Car dealerships flouting new right-to-repair rules for maintenance plans - R2RSA

Business

Showmax’s dystopian thriller 'Glasshouse' premieres in Canada

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

MEC Schafer left distressed after minibus taxi accident involving pupils

20 August 2021 7:00 PM

Timeline: Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan

20 August 2021 6:17 PM

ConCourt questions why IEC didn’t approach Parly to have Oct elections moved

20 August 2021 5:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA