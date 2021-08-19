Standard Bank earnings double in 6 months, plans to open branches in PnP stores





The Standard Bank Group says some early signs of recovery are evident in its financial results for the first six months of 2021 despite the continuing strain of the Covid-19 pandemic,

Group first-half headline earnings were R11.5 billion, up 52% compared to the same period in 2020.

The Group has seen a recovery in client activity, an improved outlook and lower impairment charges says CEO Sim Tshabalala.

It has decided to declare a dividend out of income reserves.

Standard Bank offices in Johannesburg. Image: EWN

Standard Bank has also announced a partnership with retailer Pick n Pay.

It says construction has begun on in-store branches in select Pick n Pay stores in the Western Cape and Gauteng.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala on The Money Show.

For our retail customers the loan book grew by 10% in South Africa... as did our business and commercial clients. Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank South Africa

It's definitely the case that people are meeting their obligations as they fall due because we saw our credit charge improve dramatically as well. Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank South Africa

Tshabalala says they "firmly" believe the current environment is conducive to growth.

Notwithstanding what we saw in the markets today persuant to the sell-off, we think that the global environment is conducive for long-term growth as is sub-Saharan Africa... Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank South Africa

In South Africa we think that there is definite pickup in activity... The riots shaved off close to 0.5% in growth but we still think growth of 4% is nothing to sneeze at. Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank South Africa

The high commodity prices will support the South African economy and then vaccine rollouts are definitely something that will make a profound difference to the shape of the economy. Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank South Africa

Tshabalala also believes that the momentum is building in favour of the structural reform that is necessary for addressing South Africa's problems.

Listen to the interview with the Standard Bank CEO below: