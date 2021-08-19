The legal question: Can a compulsory vaccination be enforced?





Lawyer Michael Evans says no country has made vaccinations compulsory

Some countries have restricted access to people who are not vaccinated

Image: © gcalin /123rf.com

Can a mandatory vaccination be considered to be reasonable from a legal perspective and will it hold ground should it be made into law?

Michael Evans, attorney a Webber Wentzel law firm says no country has made it mandatory to get vaccinated, but have restricted access to people in certain settings who have not been jabbed.

Many have prevented access to places like airlines, restaurants and other places like Premier League football in the UK. Michael Evans - Attorney at Webber Wentzel law firm

You do infringe constitutional rights. Some people would claim that it's infringing their rights to religion, belief and opinion. Some people would say it's infringing their right to human dignity, Michael Evans - Attorney at Webber Wentzel law firm

If this matter were to go to court, and based on many cases where these issues have been addressed, it would be arguable that those rights can be restricted because it's in the public interest to do so. Michael Evans - Attorney at Webber Wentzel law firm

Everybody has the right to smoke, and to deny anybody the right to smoke infringes their right to bodily and psychological integrity, and their right to human dignity. But that doesn't mean I can go into a restaurant and smoke. That's a completely justifiable limitation, because by doing so, I'm affecting the health of people around me. Michael Evans - Attorney at Webber Wentzel law firm

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.